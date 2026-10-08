New Book Adapters By Felipe Veit Helps Professionals Turn Experience Into An Advantage In The Age Of AI

MENAFN - GetNews)"Adapters By Felipe Veit"

NEW YORK, NY - October 8, 2026 - Artificial intelligence is changing the workplace at remarkable speed, leaving many experienced professionals with a pressing question: How do you stay relevant when the rules of career growth are being rewritten in real time? Adapters: Turning Experience Into Advantage in the Age of AI by Felipe Veit offers a practical answer for people who did not begin their careers in technology but have no intention of being left behind by it.

Published by Neventry Labs LLC, Adapters is a nonfiction guide for professionals navigating the personal side of technological change. Rather than treating AI as a threat to be feared or a trend reserved for coders and early adopters, the book shows readers how to use their experience, judgment, and ability to learn as assets in a changing world.

Part memoir and part career playbook, Adapters draws on Veit's journey through corporate leadership, entrepreneurship, sustainability, and AI product work. It addresses the unease many mid-career professionals feel as familiar skills, roles, and career paths evolve. The book makes the case that reinvention does not require abandoning everything a person has built; it begins by recognizing the value of what they already know and learning how to apply it in new ways.

At the center of the book is the ADAPT method: Awareness, Direction, Action, Positioning, and Tech Empowerment. This five-part framework gives readers a clear path for identifying what is changing in their field, choosing a direction without waiting for complete certainty, testing new approaches, sharing their growth, and building a useful relationship with AI tools. The focus remains on practical action, small experiments, real workplace use cases, and habits readers can begin immediately.

AI is reshaping how work gets done, how value is created, and what it takes to stay relevant. The challenge is not only technical. It is personal. Adapters is for professionals who want to move forward with confidence and turn their experience into an advantage.

The book also looks beyond individual career concerns to examine the changing nature of work itself. It explores where AI can support productivity and learning, where human judgment and trust remain essential, and why successful adoption depends on people being equipped to grow alongside new technology.

Felipe Veit is an executive advisor who has spent the last decade helping leaders and teams adapt to technological change. Adapters is the distillation of that work, written for experienced professionals who refuse to be made obsolete.

Learn more about Felipe Veit and his book at

Adapters is available for purchase on Amazon:

Adapters: Turning Experience Into Advantage in the Age of AI By Felipe Veit Publisher: Neventry Labs LLC Published: 2026 ISBN: 9798234061508 Genre: Non-Fiction