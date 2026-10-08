403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Hanuman Ansh Producer Anupriya Nagar Honoured At 30Th Shraddha Parv Mahotsav By Shri Sudhanshu Ji Maharaj
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, October, 2026: The 30th Shraddha Parv Mahotsav was celebrated under the guidance of Shri Sudhanshu Ji Maharaj and Dr. Archika Didi. The event focussed on the preservation of India's cultural values. A key highlight of the occasion was the felicitation of Anupriya Nagar, producer of the spiritual film Hanuman Ansh. The film was recognised for highlighting the spiritual legacy and values associated with Neem Karoli Baba to contemporary audiences. The event also acknowledged Captain Smit Machchhar, an Indian pilot with Flydubai, for his act of courage in saving the lives of more than 100 people. Through these recognitions, the Mahotsav highlighted the relevance of values such as courage, service, responsibility and spiritual awareness in shaping individuals and society.
Several other distinguished personalities were also felicitated by Shri Sudhanshu Ji Maharaj for their contributions and achievements. They included Padma Shri Dr. Randeep Guleria, Padma Shri Prof. Mangla Kapoor, Shri Ashwini Upadhyay, Shri Vinod Joshi, Smt. Prem Bajaj, Shri Balswaroop Rahi, Dr. Girish Chandra Gupta, Shri Ram Manohar Mishra, Shri B. L. Santosh and Shri Nagendra Nath Tripathi.
A key focus of the event was transmitting the Sanatan values and Sanskar to the younger generation. The organisation's initiatives include four Gurukul institutions dedicated to education rooted in Indian knowledge traditions, as well as Sanskar Kendras aimed at nurturing cultural and ethical values among children. 50 Sanskar Kendras are currently operational across different cities, as part of a larger aim to establish 108 such centres.
Speaking about the distinctive character of Sanatan Dharma, Shri Sudhanshu Ji Maharaj said,“Our Sanatan Dharma has a long-standing tradition of Shastrartha, or intellectual dialogue and debate. This is one of its greatest distinctions: it gives you freedom of speech, freedom of expression, freedom of worship, and freedom of prayer.”
The event also featured Dr. Archika Didi's wider work in meditation, women's empowerment and skill development. Through Vishawa Jagriti Mission, she has been able to transform the lives of more than 500 women by training them and helping them learn the skills than can make women self-dependent.
Dr. Archika Didi also focussed on the significance of India's spiritual and cultural heritage and its instrumental role in the lives of children. She said“It is important that we pass on our own traditions, our Dharma and our culture to our children. Only when a child learns about the sanskars they be able to understand and follow the values reflected in their conduct.”
The 30th Shraddha Parv thus brought together gratitude towards parents, Sanatan sanskriti, education, spiritual awareness, social service and contemporary expressions of Indian wisdom, reaffirming the importance of carrying these values forward to future generations.
Several other distinguished personalities were also felicitated by Shri Sudhanshu Ji Maharaj for their contributions and achievements. They included Padma Shri Dr. Randeep Guleria, Padma Shri Prof. Mangla Kapoor, Shri Ashwini Upadhyay, Shri Vinod Joshi, Smt. Prem Bajaj, Shri Balswaroop Rahi, Dr. Girish Chandra Gupta, Shri Ram Manohar Mishra, Shri B. L. Santosh and Shri Nagendra Nath Tripathi.
A key focus of the event was transmitting the Sanatan values and Sanskar to the younger generation. The organisation's initiatives include four Gurukul institutions dedicated to education rooted in Indian knowledge traditions, as well as Sanskar Kendras aimed at nurturing cultural and ethical values among children. 50 Sanskar Kendras are currently operational across different cities, as part of a larger aim to establish 108 such centres.
Speaking about the distinctive character of Sanatan Dharma, Shri Sudhanshu Ji Maharaj said,“Our Sanatan Dharma has a long-standing tradition of Shastrartha, or intellectual dialogue and debate. This is one of its greatest distinctions: it gives you freedom of speech, freedom of expression, freedom of worship, and freedom of prayer.”
The event also featured Dr. Archika Didi's wider work in meditation, women's empowerment and skill development. Through Vishawa Jagriti Mission, she has been able to transform the lives of more than 500 women by training them and helping them learn the skills than can make women self-dependent.
Dr. Archika Didi also focussed on the significance of India's spiritual and cultural heritage and its instrumental role in the lives of children. She said“It is important that we pass on our own traditions, our Dharma and our culture to our children. Only when a child learns about the sanskars they be able to understand and follow the values reflected in their conduct.”
The 30th Shraddha Parv thus brought together gratitude towards parents, Sanatan sanskriti, education, spiritual awareness, social service and contemporary expressions of Indian wisdom, reaffirming the importance of carrying these values forward to future generations.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment