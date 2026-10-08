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Caresmartz360 Launches Business Intelligence Giving Agencies More Visibility Into Operations
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Business Intelligence dashboards help agencies protect revenue, stay ahead of authorization limits and monitor caregiver reliability before small issues create lost income or compliance exposure.
CareSmartz360 has launched Business Intelligence (BI) giving home care agencies a transparent view of the numbers behind their daily operations. The dashboards bring together key metrics such as staffing capacity, authorization utilization, missed clock-ins, fill rates, outstanding invoices, attendance reliability, and compliance expirations to strengthen agency decisions.
Business Intelligence consolidates data that previously required pulling multiple separate reports into two unified, filterable dashboards: the Client KPI Dashboard and the Caregiver KPI Dashboard. Agencies can filter by office and date range with every number on the page recalculating together.
The Client KPI Dashboard gives agencies a single screen to monitor fill rates, missed clock-ins and clock-outs, authorization utilization against payer limits and outstanding invoices by age, replacing the need to cross-reference multiple standalone reports to catch billing and compliance risk before it becomes a bigger problem.
The Caregiver KPI Dashboard brings workforce data into the same kind of unified view: caregiver capacity versus hours worked, attendance reliability, credential expirations, top-performing caregivers by rating and completed visits and projected payroll for the period ahead.
"Agencies come to us because they need to grow without losing control of their operations. And this is exactly that kind of tool," said Ruby Mehta, VP of Sales at CareSmartz360.“When an owner can see fill rate, authorization risk and outstanding invoices on one screen instead of piecing the information together across separate reports, they can spot potential problems earlier and act before those problems grow.”
Both dashboards are built on agencies' existing scheduling, billing, authorization, payroll and caregiver-profile data, allowing administrators to filter, sort and explore information without changing live operational records.
Business Intelligence is currently available to a select group of CareSmartz360 agencies in early access, with broader release planned for a later date.
About CareSmartz360
CareSmartz360 is an AI-powered home care management software designed to help large and enterprise agencies simplify operations, empower caregivers and deliver better care. Trusted by 2,000+ home care agencies across North America, CareSmartz360 brings scheduling, billing, EVV, caregiver management, training, business intelligence and AI-powered features together in one connected platform. The platform is HIPAA-compliant and built with security at its core, giving agencies a secure, scalable foundation for growth.
CareSmartz360 has launched Business Intelligence (BI) giving home care agencies a transparent view of the numbers behind their daily operations. The dashboards bring together key metrics such as staffing capacity, authorization utilization, missed clock-ins, fill rates, outstanding invoices, attendance reliability, and compliance expirations to strengthen agency decisions.
Business Intelligence consolidates data that previously required pulling multiple separate reports into two unified, filterable dashboards: the Client KPI Dashboard and the Caregiver KPI Dashboard. Agencies can filter by office and date range with every number on the page recalculating together.
The Client KPI Dashboard gives agencies a single screen to monitor fill rates, missed clock-ins and clock-outs, authorization utilization against payer limits and outstanding invoices by age, replacing the need to cross-reference multiple standalone reports to catch billing and compliance risk before it becomes a bigger problem.
The Caregiver KPI Dashboard brings workforce data into the same kind of unified view: caregiver capacity versus hours worked, attendance reliability, credential expirations, top-performing caregivers by rating and completed visits and projected payroll for the period ahead.
"Agencies come to us because they need to grow without losing control of their operations. And this is exactly that kind of tool," said Ruby Mehta, VP of Sales at CareSmartz360.“When an owner can see fill rate, authorization risk and outstanding invoices on one screen instead of piecing the information together across separate reports, they can spot potential problems earlier and act before those problems grow.”
Both dashboards are built on agencies' existing scheduling, billing, authorization, payroll and caregiver-profile data, allowing administrators to filter, sort and explore information without changing live operational records.
Business Intelligence is currently available to a select group of CareSmartz360 agencies in early access, with broader release planned for a later date.
About CareSmartz360
CareSmartz360 is an AI-powered home care management software designed to help large and enterprise agencies simplify operations, empower caregivers and deliver better care. Trusted by 2,000+ home care agencies across North America, CareSmartz360 brings scheduling, billing, EVV, caregiver management, training, business intelligence and AI-powered features together in one connected platform. The platform is HIPAA-compliant and built with security at its core, giving agencies a secure, scalable foundation for growth.
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