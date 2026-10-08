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Samplrr Drives Health-Focused Consumer Engagement For English Oven's Naturbaked At SK Tricity Marathon 2026
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Chandigarh: Samplrr, which identified, recommended and managed the on-ground activation opportunity for English Oven's NaturBaked Truly Clean Bread, created a two-day consumer engagement experience at the SK Tricity Marathon 2026, Chandigarh edition, held on September 26–27 at Chandigarh Club, Sector 1. The event drew nearly 8,000participants, providing a relevant health-and-fitness environment to connect the product with consumers.
Samplrr handled the opportunity identification, platform recommendation, activation planning and on-ground execution for English Oven across Bib Day and Race Day. The activation included a NaturBaked stall, product sampling, a bread-themed photo booth and branded takeaway bags. According to the campaign report, the entire sampling stock was distributed during the event, reflecting strong consumer interest, while the photo booth emerged as a key consumer engagement point.
Dipti Tahiliani, Director, Samplrr said,“Samplrr's focus was to identify a meaningful consumer
context where NaturBaked could be experienced rather than simply displayed. The SK Tricity Marathon offered a natural intersection of fitness, everyday food choices and community
participation, allowing us to build an activation that encouraged trial, interaction and recall.”
Saina Nehwal, Chief Guest, said,“Fitness should become part of our daily routine. Young people should make time for physical activity and running every day.”The marathon, organised by Sanskriti Yuva Sanstha and IIEMR, featured a 21.097 km Half Marathon, 10 km Run and 3 km Fun Run under the theme“Run for Safe Digital Bharat.”
The final flag-off was led by Saina Nehwal, Olympic bronze medallist and former World No. 1 badminton player, alongside Saurabh Joshi, Mayor of Chandigarh. Other key names associated with the event included Kanwardeep Kaur, IPS, SSP Chandigarh; Pandit Suresh Mishra, President, Sanskriti Yuva Sanstha; and Yash Setia, Director, SK Finance.
The event brought together school and college groups, families, children, senior
participants, differently abled runners, army personnel and individual runners, reinforcing its broad community participation.
For health and nutrition FMCG brands, fitness events offer a natural setting for product sampling, as participants are already focused on what they eat and how it fuels them. Sampling in this context lets consumers experience a product's quality first-hand, building trust that goes beyond on-pack claims.
Samplrr handled the opportunity identification, platform recommendation, activation planning and on-ground execution for English Oven across Bib Day and Race Day. The activation included a NaturBaked stall, product sampling, a bread-themed photo booth and branded takeaway bags. According to the campaign report, the entire sampling stock was distributed during the event, reflecting strong consumer interest, while the photo booth emerged as a key consumer engagement point.
Dipti Tahiliani, Director, Samplrr said,“Samplrr's focus was to identify a meaningful consumer
context where NaturBaked could be experienced rather than simply displayed. The SK Tricity Marathon offered a natural intersection of fitness, everyday food choices and community
participation, allowing us to build an activation that encouraged trial, interaction and recall.”
Saina Nehwal, Chief Guest, said,“Fitness should become part of our daily routine. Young people should make time for physical activity and running every day.”The marathon, organised by Sanskriti Yuva Sanstha and IIEMR, featured a 21.097 km Half Marathon, 10 km Run and 3 km Fun Run under the theme“Run for Safe Digital Bharat.”
The final flag-off was led by Saina Nehwal, Olympic bronze medallist and former World No. 1 badminton player, alongside Saurabh Joshi, Mayor of Chandigarh. Other key names associated with the event included Kanwardeep Kaur, IPS, SSP Chandigarh; Pandit Suresh Mishra, President, Sanskriti Yuva Sanstha; and Yash Setia, Director, SK Finance.
The event brought together school and college groups, families, children, senior
participants, differently abled runners, army personnel and individual runners, reinforcing its broad community participation.
For health and nutrition FMCG brands, fitness events offer a natural setting for product sampling, as participants are already focused on what they eat and how it fuels them. Sampling in this context lets consumers experience a product's quality first-hand, building trust that goes beyond on-pack claims.
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