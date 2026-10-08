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INNRLY And M3 Partner To Automate Hotel Accounts Payable And Streamline Financial Workflows
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Atlanta, GA, September 29, 2026 - INNRLY, a hotel technology company focused on back-office automation, business intelligence, labor management, and financial workflows, has joined M3's partner ecosystem as an Associate Partner, bringing automated invoice processing and general ledger coding capabilities to M3's hospitality-focused accounting environment.
The partnership connects INNRLY's back-office automation technology with M3 Accounting Core, enabling hospitality organizations to streamline a critical part of the accounts payable process-from invoice capture and data entry through GL coding, approval, and delivery into their accounting workflow.
For hotel accounting teams, accounts payable can involve large volumes of invoices requiring repetitive data entry, account classification, review, and approval. INNRLY's integration with M3 Accounting Core is designed to automate these steps, helping teams move approved, GL-coded invoices into M3 with greater consistency and less manual processing.
“INNRLY's focus on automation is near and dear to M3,” said Casi Johnson, Chief Sales Officer at M3.“M3 is committed to connecting hospitality organizations with valuable solutions and expertise.”
“Make your Accounting department more efficient with INNRLY's automation and combined integrations with M3,” said Vimal Patel, Founder and CEO at INNRLY.
Connecting Invoice Automation With Hospitality Accounting
The INNRLY-M3 integration is designed around a straightforward workflow:
Invoice information is captured automatically
Relevant invoice data is populated into the workflow
General ledger coding is automated
Invoices move through the required approval process
Approved, GL-coded invoices are delivered into M3 Accounting Core
Accounting teams can use the resulting data as part of their regular financial close process
This approach is intended to reduce repetitive accounting tasks while creating a more connected flow of financial information between invoice processing and the accounting system.
The partnership is particularly relevant for hotel owners and management companies managing multiple properties, departments, vendors, and recurring expenses. INNRLY focuses on helping mid-size hotels and management companies automate back-office processes, while M3 provides hospitality-specific financial technology for accounting, financial reporting, business intelligence, and labor management.
Supporting More Efficient Hotel Back-Office Operations
M3 has served the hospitality industry for more than 25 years and says its platform supports more than 1,000 customers and over 9,000 hotel properties across North America.
INNRLY's platform is designed to help hotel operators improve productivity using their existing infrastructure through automation, business intelligence, labor management, and financial workflows.
By connecting INNRLY's accounts payable automation capabilities with M3 Accounting Core, the companies are addressing a specific operational challenge for hospitality finance teams: moving invoice information from receipt to properly coded accounting data without relying on unnecessary manual processing.
The first capabilities built on the new architecture are expected to arrive in fall 2026, with additional capabilities planned to follow.
The partnership represents another step toward more connected hotel back-office operations, where automation can handle repetitive processes while accounting teams spend more time on financial review, controls, and business performance.
About INNRLY
INNRLY is a hotel technology platform focused on back-office automation, business intelligence, labor management, and financial workflows for hotel owners and operators. The company helps hospitality organizations improve productivity and access timely operational data while maximizing the value of their existing infrastructure. INNRLY is headquartered in LaPlace, Louisiana.
About M3
M3 is a hospitality-focused financial technology provider offering accounting, financial reporting, business intelligence, and labor management solutions. For more than 25 years, M3 has helped hoteliers automate financial operations and gain greater visibility across their portfolios. M3 says its platform serves more than 1,000 customers representing over 9,000 hotel properties across North America. M3 is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.
The partnership connects INNRLY's back-office automation technology with M3 Accounting Core, enabling hospitality organizations to streamline a critical part of the accounts payable process-from invoice capture and data entry through GL coding, approval, and delivery into their accounting workflow.
For hotel accounting teams, accounts payable can involve large volumes of invoices requiring repetitive data entry, account classification, review, and approval. INNRLY's integration with M3 Accounting Core is designed to automate these steps, helping teams move approved, GL-coded invoices into M3 with greater consistency and less manual processing.
“INNRLY's focus on automation is near and dear to M3,” said Casi Johnson, Chief Sales Officer at M3.“M3 is committed to connecting hospitality organizations with valuable solutions and expertise.”
“Make your Accounting department more efficient with INNRLY's automation and combined integrations with M3,” said Vimal Patel, Founder and CEO at INNRLY.
Connecting Invoice Automation With Hospitality Accounting
The INNRLY-M3 integration is designed around a straightforward workflow:
Invoice information is captured automatically
Relevant invoice data is populated into the workflow
General ledger coding is automated
Invoices move through the required approval process
Approved, GL-coded invoices are delivered into M3 Accounting Core
Accounting teams can use the resulting data as part of their regular financial close process
This approach is intended to reduce repetitive accounting tasks while creating a more connected flow of financial information between invoice processing and the accounting system.
The partnership is particularly relevant for hotel owners and management companies managing multiple properties, departments, vendors, and recurring expenses. INNRLY focuses on helping mid-size hotels and management companies automate back-office processes, while M3 provides hospitality-specific financial technology for accounting, financial reporting, business intelligence, and labor management.
Supporting More Efficient Hotel Back-Office Operations
M3 has served the hospitality industry for more than 25 years and says its platform supports more than 1,000 customers and over 9,000 hotel properties across North America.
INNRLY's platform is designed to help hotel operators improve productivity using their existing infrastructure through automation, business intelligence, labor management, and financial workflows.
By connecting INNRLY's accounts payable automation capabilities with M3 Accounting Core, the companies are addressing a specific operational challenge for hospitality finance teams: moving invoice information from receipt to properly coded accounting data without relying on unnecessary manual processing.
The first capabilities built on the new architecture are expected to arrive in fall 2026, with additional capabilities planned to follow.
The partnership represents another step toward more connected hotel back-office operations, where automation can handle repetitive processes while accounting teams spend more time on financial review, controls, and business performance.
About INNRLY
INNRLY is a hotel technology platform focused on back-office automation, business intelligence, labor management, and financial workflows for hotel owners and operators. The company helps hospitality organizations improve productivity and access timely operational data while maximizing the value of their existing infrastructure. INNRLY is headquartered in LaPlace, Louisiana.
About M3
M3 is a hospitality-focused financial technology provider offering accounting, financial reporting, business intelligence, and labor management solutions. For more than 25 years, M3 has helped hoteliers automate financial operations and gain greater visibility across their portfolios. M3 says its platform serves more than 1,000 customers representing over 9,000 hotel properties across North America. M3 is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.
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