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Alcobrew's Gamber Valley Indian Single Malt Whisky Arrives In HP And Chandigarh
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Chandigarh, October 8, 2026 - Alcobrew Distilleries India Limited today announced that Gamber Valley Indian Single Malt Whisky "Gamber Valley", its debut range in the luxury spirits segment, is now available in Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh. The cities were named as one of the first markets when the brand was unveiled in May 2026, alongside Haryana.
Gamber Valley is distilled, matured and bottled entirely at Alcobrew's facility in Solan, Himachal Pradesh. The brand builds its identity around the Himalayan setting, where sharp swings between day and night temperature are said to accelerate the spirit's interaction with the cask, drawing out wood sugars, tannins and flavour more quickly than sea-level climates.
The debut range comprises two expressions: Gamber Valley Private 1 Edition and Gamber Valley The Vault Series
With this rollout, both expressions are now available across Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh, with a phased expansion planned for Rajasthan, Odisha, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Delhi NCR.
Alcobrew has also joined the Indian Malt Whisky Association (IMWA) alongside the brand's launch.
On the Chandigarh launch, Romesh Pandita, Chairman and Managing Director, Alcobrew Distilleries India Limited, said "Gamber Valley is a creation of Solan, that's where the spirit is distilled, matured and bottled. Chandigarh is also home to us in every real sense: with our other unit in Dera Bassi standing alongside our distillery in Solan, this isn't just another market for us, it's family."
"These 2 markets have everything a luxury spirits brand looks for - a young, cosmopolitan consumer base that's willing to explore," said Ashutosh Rajput, Chief Operating Officer, Alcobrew Distilleries India Limited. "It's a natural home for Gamber Valley. The consumer base at these markets drink with intent, not just habit - and that's exactly the audience a single malt is made for. We believe the world's most discerning whisky drinkers will, in time, reach for an Indian bottle with the same instinct they once reserved for other geographies."
Gamber Valley's credentials were further underscored earlier this year when the brand earned a score of 92 points at the International Wine & Spirits Competition (IWSC) 2026, placing it among one of the highest-rated Indian single malts recognised by the competition this year.
About Alcobrew Distilleries India Limited
Alcobrew Distilleries India Limited is an Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) company with presence across whisky, vodka, gin, rum, and brandy categories. Operating primarily in the prestige and above segments, the Company has built presence across a number of domestic markets and a PAN India CSD distribution. Founded in 2002 and led by first-generation entrepreneur Romesh Pandita, Alcobrew has evolved from a bottling partner for Campari's Old Smuggler range into a fully integrated branded spirits player with a portfolio of over 16 products. Its flagship brands include White & Blue Whisky and the Golfer's Shot range of whiskies, while its expanding prestige portfolio features offerings such as One More and One More Next range of vodkas, alongside newer launches including Gamber Valley Indian Single Malt Whisky and Golden Circle Whisky in the luxury and premium segments. Alcobrew operates through its manufacturing and distribution backbone which includes two owned manufacturing facilities in Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, and four tie-up units in Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Jammu and Odisha.
Gamber Valley is distilled, matured and bottled entirely at Alcobrew's facility in Solan, Himachal Pradesh. The brand builds its identity around the Himalayan setting, where sharp swings between day and night temperature are said to accelerate the spirit's interaction with the cask, drawing out wood sugars, tannins and flavour more quickly than sea-level climates.
The debut range comprises two expressions: Gamber Valley Private 1 Edition and Gamber Valley The Vault Series
With this rollout, both expressions are now available across Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh, with a phased expansion planned for Rajasthan, Odisha, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Delhi NCR.
Alcobrew has also joined the Indian Malt Whisky Association (IMWA) alongside the brand's launch.
On the Chandigarh launch, Romesh Pandita, Chairman and Managing Director, Alcobrew Distilleries India Limited, said "Gamber Valley is a creation of Solan, that's where the spirit is distilled, matured and bottled. Chandigarh is also home to us in every real sense: with our other unit in Dera Bassi standing alongside our distillery in Solan, this isn't just another market for us, it's family."
"These 2 markets have everything a luxury spirits brand looks for - a young, cosmopolitan consumer base that's willing to explore," said Ashutosh Rajput, Chief Operating Officer, Alcobrew Distilleries India Limited. "It's a natural home for Gamber Valley. The consumer base at these markets drink with intent, not just habit - and that's exactly the audience a single malt is made for. We believe the world's most discerning whisky drinkers will, in time, reach for an Indian bottle with the same instinct they once reserved for other geographies."
Gamber Valley's credentials were further underscored earlier this year when the brand earned a score of 92 points at the International Wine & Spirits Competition (IWSC) 2026, placing it among one of the highest-rated Indian single malts recognised by the competition this year.
About Alcobrew Distilleries India Limited
Alcobrew Distilleries India Limited is an Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) company with presence across whisky, vodka, gin, rum, and brandy categories. Operating primarily in the prestige and above segments, the Company has built presence across a number of domestic markets and a PAN India CSD distribution. Founded in 2002 and led by first-generation entrepreneur Romesh Pandita, Alcobrew has evolved from a bottling partner for Campari's Old Smuggler range into a fully integrated branded spirits player with a portfolio of over 16 products. Its flagship brands include White & Blue Whisky and the Golfer's Shot range of whiskies, while its expanding prestige portfolio features offerings such as One More and One More Next range of vodkas, alongside newer launches including Gamber Valley Indian Single Malt Whisky and Golden Circle Whisky in the luxury and premium segments. Alcobrew operates through its manufacturing and distribution backbone which includes two owned manufacturing facilities in Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, and four tie-up units in Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Jammu and Odisha.
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