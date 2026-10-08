Egypt: President El-Sisi Meets President Of The Republic Of Korea Lee Jae Myung

MENAFN - African Press Organization)Download logo

Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with President of the Republic of Korea Lee Jae Myung, at the Korean Presidential Office in Seoul.

Spokesman for the Presidency Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy said that the Korean President received President El-Sisi upon his arrival at the Korean Presidential Office, where an official welcoming ceremony was held. The ceremony included the playing of the national anthems of the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Republic of Korea, the inspection of the honor guard, and a performance by a children's choir in welcome of President El-Sisi. The President also signed the VIP guestbook, and a commemorative photograph was taken of the two leaders.

The two Presidents held a bilateral meeting, followed by an expanded session of talks attended by the delegations of both countries. At the conclusion of the talks, the two Presidents witnessed the signing of a number of agreements and memoranda of understanding between the two countries. They then held a joint press conference, during which President El-Sisi delivered a speech.

The Korean President subsequently hosted a luncheon in honor of President El-Sisi and his accompanying delegation.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Presidency of the Arab Republic of Egypt.