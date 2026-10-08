Nigeria: Bringing Lifesaving Cholera Care Closer To Communities In Borno State

MENAFN - African Press Organization)Download logo

Eight-year-old Ali Ibrahim sat up in his bed at the Cholera Treatment Unit (CTU) in Njimtilo, Borno State, eating and looking forward to going home. Days earlier, repeated diarrhoea and vomiting left him severely dehydrated and unable to stand.



Beside him, his mother, Ummi Ibrahim, watched with relief as he regained his strength. At first, she hoped the illness would pass but as Ali grew weaker, she took him to the cholera treatment unit, where health workers assessed him and promptly began treatment.



“I was terrified seeing how weak he had become,” Ummi said.“Seeing him recover and ask for food again is such a relief.”

Ali's recovery reflects coordinated efforts by the Borno State Government, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC), World Health Organization (WHO) and partners to bring cholera treatment closer to affected communities while strengthening surveillance, case management and prevention.

Since the outbreak began in May 2026, all 22 local government areas (LGAs) in Borno have reported cases. As of end of September, the state had recorded 68,152 suspected cases and 394 deaths with CFR at 0.6% across 23 out of 27 LGAs, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC).

Signs of progress, but risk remains

Although cases in the state have declined considerably, Borno continued to account for a significant proportion of cases reported nationwide.

“Early government action, rapid distribution of medical supplies and sustained technical support helped us strengthen detection and treatment in affected communities,” said Dr Jacob Audu Thliza, Incident Manager at the Borno State Public Health Emergency Operations Centre (PHEOC).

The response is aligned with Nigeria's National Strategic Plan of Action on Cholera Control 2025–2029, which prioritises surveillance, case management, laboratory services, vaccination, water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH), community engagement and rapid response. The plan aims to reduce cholera cases by 90% by 2029 and eliminate cholera as a public health threat by 2030.

Getting treatment and supplies closer

In remote and security-challenged communities, reaching patients quickly requires nearby treatment services, trained health workers and essential supplies to be available where they are needed.

With resources from WHO's Contingency Fund for Emergencies (CFE) and funding from the United Nations Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF), WHO strengthened government-led response capacity in affected areas.

Rapid diagnostic tests, oral rehydration salts, intravenous fluids, personal protective equipment, cholera beds, tents and other essential supplies were pre-positioned and deployed to treatment facilities, including Biu General Hospital, Monguno CTU and nine other treatment sites.

The commodities supported early detection, rehydration and management of patients while helping treatment facilities respond to increased caseloads.

WHO also supported the training of about 120 health workers in cholera case management, infection prevention and control, WASH, surveillance and data management. Seventy Rapid Response Team members were subsequently deployed for four weeks to 11 CTUs across nine affected LGAs, working alongside existing facility teams.

“Our priority is supporting government leadership to stop cholera transmission and save lives by ensuring essential supplies and technical support reach where they are needed most,” said Dr Alex Chimbaru, WHO Emergency Preparedness and Response Cluster Lead.

Strengthening preparedness beyond Borno

Beyond Borno, WHO has supported NCDC and state health authorities, in Adamawa, Bauchi and Yobe, to strengthen surveillance, deploy technical personnel and position essential response supplies.

These efforts contribute to the health security and resilience agenda of the Nigeria Health Sector Renewal Investment Initiative, which seeks to strengthen the country's capacity to prevent, detect and respond to public health threats.

For Ummi, however, the impact of the response is more immediate. With Ali recovered, she plans to share what she learned with other families in Fori, Jere LGA.

“I will tell other mothers not to wait when their children fall ill,” she said.“Take them for treatment quickly and make sure their drinking water is safe.”

Despite declining cases, cholera remains a threat in communities with limited access to safe water, sanitation and timely health care.

Sustaining progress will require continued surveillance, replenishment of essential supplies, functioning treatment services and stronger WASH interventions in high-risk communities.

For community members, seeking treatment early remains critical. Cholera is preventable and treatable, and prompt rehydration can prevent severe illness and save lives.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of WHO Regional Office for Africa.