South Africa: Deputy Minister Masemola To Represent Deputy President Mashatile At The 8Th Social Justice Summit

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The Deputy Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA), Dr. Namane Dickson Masemola, will on Monday, 12 October 2026, on behalf of Deputy President Paul Mashatile, attend and deliver a keynote address at the 8th Social Justice Summit at the Stellenbosch University in the Western Cape Province.

Hosted by Prof. Thuli Madonsela, Director of the Centre for Social Justice and Law Faculty Trust Chair in Social Justice, the two-day summit has become South Africa's foremost multi-stakeholder platform for translating constitutional commitments on social justice into concrete policy and law reform outcomes.

Themed under,“The District Development Model/Inter-Governmental Relations as Catalysts for Achieving SDGs and Social Justice,” the summit is envisaged to produce five principal outputs: a landmark Summit Declaration anchoring South Africa's DDM–SDG commitments to 2030; a publicly accessible National SDG Dashboard disaggregated by municipality; a time-bound Plan of Action 2026–2030; six Occasional Papers across the six SDG commission themes; and a Policy Brief on constitutional governance for the achievement of the SDGs.

The Summit convenes Government at all three spheres of administration: The Executive, Parliament and the Judiciary, as well as Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders, religious leaders, civil society, the private sector and youth formations - making it a whole-of-society convening with the authority and reach to drive national policy change.

The 2026 Summit convenes at a pivotal national and global juncture: with Local Government Elections imminent, the 2030 SDG deadline approaching, and the country taking stock of thirty years of constitutional democracy, under a constitution that recognises local government in its own right, amid persisting challenges of apartheid mirroring structural inequality, poverty and food insecurity and periodic unrests.

Deputy Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development Mr Andries Nel will also be in attendance.

Details of the summit are as follows:

Date: Monday, 12 October 2026

Time: 08h00

Venue: Coetzenburg Centre, Stellenbosch University, Western Cape.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The Presidency of the Republic of South Africa.