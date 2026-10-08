Kazakh-British Business Council Plans Next Meeting In London In 2027

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The next meeting of the Kazakh-British Business Council is planned for London in 2027, Samruk-Kazyna said.

The statement follows the fifth meeting of the Kazakh-British Business Council, which was held in Astana with the participation of more than 100 representatives of the business communities and government agencies of Kazakhstan and the UK.

Samruk-Kazyna Chairman of the Management Board Nurlan Zhakupov, UK Minister for Trade Anas Sarwar, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the UK Alibek Bakayev and UK Ambassador to Kazakhstan Sally Axworthy participated in the meeting.

Zhakupov said that economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and the UK extends beyond traditional sectors and covers new areas.

“Today, our focus should be on what comes next. Kazakhstan-UK economic cooperation goes far beyond traditional sectors and opens new opportunities in critical minerals, transport, logistics, aviation, infrastructure, financial services and digital transformation,” he said.

He noted the practical nature of Samruk-Kazyna's cooperation with British businesses. Current projects include partnerships between KazMunayGas and Shell and BP, cooperation between Air Astana and BAE Systems, as well as solar energy projects involving Samruk-Kazyna Invest and United Green.

The participants also discussed the development of Alatau City, including approaches to urban development and international experience in designing and creating modern urban infrastructure.

A separate session focused on financing future growth through capital markets. Representatives of London Stock Exchange Group, TheCityUK, UK Export Finance (UKEF) and Kazakh financial institutions discussed opportunities to attract capital and expand investment cooperation.

Two documents aimed at developing Kazakhstan-UK business cooperation were signed during the meeting.

The first was a Joint Statement on the Development of the Kazakh-British Business Council, which provides for further development of the council as a platform for interaction between the business communities of the two countries, annual meetings, and promotion of new trade and investment opportunities.

The second was a Long-Term Supply Contract between Kazakhstan's SK-Pharmacy and AstraZeneca.

The Kazakh-British Business Council was established in 2015 as a platform for developing business and investment cooperation between Kazakhstan and the UK. Samruk-Kazyna serves as the Kazakh co-chair of the council.