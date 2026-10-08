HKTB Presents“Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival” And“Hong Kong Gourmet Month” Under The Theme“Taste The World's Best”
| Edward Lee
Korean-American culinary master, 1st runner-up (White Spoon) in Netflix's Culinary Class Wars
| Yoda Chen Zhiping
Shanghai Michelin-starred chef, ranked No. 6 in Asia's 50 Best Restaurants
| Lau Yiu-fai
Executive Chinese Chef helming Hong Kong's two-Michelin-starred Lai Ching Heen
| Thierry Marx
Celebrated French Michelin-starred chef and culinary innovator
| Justin Yang Yanbin
Chef renowned for blending traditional and creative Chinese cuisine, 1st runner-up in The Divine Dish
Highlight 2: Creative“Only in Hong Kong” Flavours Make Their Debut
This year's Festival will also present a series of distinctively local“Only in Hong Kong” flavours, reinventing classic Hong Kong tastes through unexpected combinations. Highlights include cross-generational collaborations between local brands. One example pairs traditional soy milk with creative contemporary dessert techniques to craft a rich, aromatic Black Sesame Soy Milk Pudding Tart. Infusing traditional local flavours with new-generation creativity, this creation showcases the vibrant fusion of old and new in Hong Kong's culinary culture.
A host of playful, limited-edition offerings will also debut, including Popping Salted Lemon 7-Up cocktails in four fruity flavours, with popping candy for added fun; Bella Spritz, featuring milk foam dusted with salted fish powder; Mei Kuei Lu (Rose Liqueur) Handcrafted Liqueur Chocolate; and Golden Lemon with Coriander Craft Sake. These offerings weave familiar, beloved Hong Kong flavours into contemporary culinary and mixology concepts. As tradition and modern trends spark fresh inspiration, they create flavours that can truly be savoured“Only in Hong Kong”.
Marking the 50th anniversary of Henderson Land Development and the 70th anniversary of Maxim's Group, both conglomerates, deeply rooted in Hong Kong, will leverage this international festival stage. Gathering their subsidiary and partner dining brands, they will present limited-edition anniversary gourmet treats. Through fine wine and food, they will share stories of growing hand in hand with Hong Kong, illustrating the enduring vitality of the city's dining culture, where heritage and innovation thrive side by side.
Highlight 3: Discover Exclusive and Extraordinary Experiences
- Inaugural Wine Walk
This year, the Festival will introduce guided Wine Walk tours for the first time, featuring three distinctive themed routes.“Route 1: The Cabernet Empire: A Global Journey” takes participants from Bordeaux in France, and Chile to Shangri-La in China. Paired with a selection of richly flavoured meat delicacies, the wine reveals how the same grape variety expresses its own character in different terroirs.“Route 2: The Heritage Legends: Classic Terroirs” focuses on Châteauneuf-du-Pape in France, Brunello di Montalcino in Tuscany, Italy, and Germany's top Pinot Noir regions. Paired with distinctive Hong Kong-style savoury bites, the wines reveal the timeless charm of these Old World classics. The playful“Route 3: Beyond the Rules – An Unexpected Wine & Food Pairing Tour” breaks with convention, matching Bordeaux orange wine, tropical Thai Viognier and high-altitude Yunnan wine with creative Hong Kong-style snacks. Participants can learn as they sip, picking up pairing techniques with ease while discovering delightful flavour surprises. Interested guests can register on-site at the designated“Wine Walk Booth”.
The Festival will also host more than 20 masterclasses and expert tasting sessions. Wine experts and industry representatives will share professional insights and captivating stories behind each wine from a range of perspectives, from regional characteristics, aromas and palate to winemaking techniques and wine styles. Whether guests are wine beginners looking to pick up the basics with ease or seasoned enthusiasts seeking to explore distinctive labels and inventive pairings in depth, they can tailor their experience by selecting Wine Walk routes or expert tastings that suit their interests and tastes. Interested guests can register on-site at the“Grand Wine Pavilion”.
- Sunset Party: Savour Limited-Edition Rare Vintages
The Festival will host a“Sunset Party” at 5:45pm on 29 and 30 October, inviting guests to raise a glass against the breathtaking panorama of Victoria Harbour. Festival-goers can register on-site and gather at the Main Stage to enjoy complimentary tastings of limited-edition rare vintages in the glow of the setting sun, exchanging tasting notes and insights with fellow wine lovers.
Non-Alcoholic Experiences Cater for Diverse Needs
In addition, the Coffee Village, located in Tamar Park near the Admiralty entrance, will serve specialty coffees and other distinctive non-alcoholic beverages, catering for different palates.
New Sustainability Initiative: Turning Waste into Energy
This year's Festival also introduces a sustainability initiative. HKTB is partnering with EcoCeres, a renewable fuels technology company incubated in Hong Kong and the world's second largest sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) producer, to bring the“From Plate to Plane” concept to life. For the first time, used cooking oil will be collected on-site during the Festival and converted into sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), giving participants an opportunity to learn about and take part in the recycling of food resources while enjoying the event.
“Hong Kong Gourmet Month” Takes the Baton in November with Ticket Stub Offers to Extend Tourism Spending
Immediately following the Festival, HKTB will roll out“Hong Kong Gourmet Month”, joining hands with restaurants and bars across the city to present limited-edition gourmet dishes, unique experiences and dining discounts throughout November. This initiative aims to attract locals and visitors alike, driving spending across the food and beverage sectors. Festival-goers can also present their ticket stubs to enjoy exclusive offers at selected restaurants, retailers and business associations, including special privileges offered by the T-Central Strategic Development Association. In addition, HKTB will launch a“Hong Kong Late-Night Dining Guide”, highlighting the city's vibrant after-dark dining hotspots. The guide allows visitors to immerse themselves in Hong Kong's dynamic food and drink scene round the clock, encouraging them to stay longer and spend more.
Details on participating restaurants and bars, limited-edition menus, ticket stub offers, redemption methods and other activities will be announced in due course.
Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival Ticketing and Opening Arrangements
Starting today, eligible American Express Cardmembers enjoy exclusive priority booking on Trip.com and discount offer on Grand Wine Pass. Tasting Passes, Grand Wine Passes and tickets for the Tasting Room's“Taste of Time” banquet and other dining events will be available for public purchase from 12 October. Trip.com ticketing website:
“Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival” Opening Hours
|Event Opening Hours
|29 October (Thursday)
| 7:30pm – 12 midnight
(Last entry is 30 minutes before closing time)
|30 October (Friday)
| 1:00pm – 1:00am
(Last entry is 60 minutes before closing time)
|31 October (Saturday)
|1 November (Sunday)
| 1:00pm – 12 midnight
(Last entry is 30 minutes before closing time)
For details, please visit
“Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival” Ticket Information
|Admission Ticket
|HK$40 per person*
|Tasting Tokens
|HK$25 each
* For persons aged 12 or above. Concessionary half-price admission of HK$20 per person is available for children aged 3 to 11, seniors aged 65 or above, full-time students and persons with disabilities.
Tasting Room Ticket Information
Tickets will be available for public purchase from 12 October:
|Activities
|Price
|“Taste of Time” 10-Hand Collaborative Feast
| 30 October (Friday)
| HK$2,380 per person
|“CHOI. x VOON” Four-Hand Collaborative Luncheon
| 31 October (Saturday)
| HK$1,580 per person
|Sunday Cheesy & Cheers
| 1 November (Sunday)
| Minimum spend: HK$200 per person
(Add HK$100 to enjoy free-flow selected wines.)
|HK Remix - Eat & Beat
| 1 November (Sunday)
| HK$780 per person
Ticketing Options and Privileges at a Glance
Starting on 12 October, locals and visitors can purchase the Grand Wine Pass or Tasting Pass, inclusive of admission, at online promotion prices on Trip.com. Meanwhile, eligible American Express Cardmembers can enjoy priority advance booking on Trip.com from 7 to 11 October. Details are as follows:
|Pass Type
|Package Inclusions
|7–11 October
|12 October –
|29 October–
| American Express
Priority Booking*
| 1 November
Trip.com Online Price
| 1 November
On-Site Ticket Purchase
|Grand Wine Pass
|. 16 Tasting Tokens
|Special price at HK$508
|HK$558
|HK$558
|. 1 Grand Wine Glass
|(Admission included)
|(Admission included)
|(Admission ticket to be purchased separately)
|. Grand Wine Pavilion Access
|. Coupon Booklet
|Total Value: HK$900
|Tasting Pass
|. 8 Tasting Tokens
|HK $258
|HK$258
|HK$258
|. 1 Standard Wine Glass
|(Admission included)
|(Admission included)
|(Admission ticket to be purchased separately)
|. Coupon Booklet
|Total Value: HK$400
|American Express Cardmember Privileges*:
|. Dedicated on-site ticketing lane and self-service Tasting Token top-up kiosks
|. 20% savings on on-site purchases of additional Tasting Tokens
| *Exclusive AMEX GOURMET CLUB Dining Privilege available with net spending of HK$200 or above onsite on the same day in a single transaction. For more details: go.amex/2026wndfoodperks
|*For Cardmembers who settle the payment in full with an American Express Card issued by American Express International, Inc. For more details: go.amex/2026wndgwpntoken
|Notes:
|. Admission tickets are not sold separately on Trip.com.
|. Guests may also purchase a standard wine glass at the venue entrance at a discounted price of HK$60.
Dr Peter Lam, HKTB Chairman (middle, front row), Mr Donald Lau, Vice President, Head of Product & Marketing, International Card Services Hong Kong, American Express – Premium Sponsor (second from left, front row), Ms Amy Lam, Head of Corporate and Marketing Communications, EcoCeres – Strategic Green Partner (second from right, front row), Ms Jessica Lee, Head of Brand & Content, Cathay – Official Travel Partner (leftmost, front row), Mr Anthony Lau, HKTB Executive Director (rightmost, front row), pose for a group photo with representatives of sponsors, partners and exhibitors.
Members of the media can download the press release and photos from the following links:
Press release:
Photos:
| For media enquiries, please contact:
|Ms Natalie Chan
|Tel: 2807 6216
|Email: ...
|Ms Irene Tsang
|Tel: 2807 6541
|Email: ...
During non-office hours, Hong Kong media please call 8200 7860.
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at
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