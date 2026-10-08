The 2Nd Hebei International Cultural Exchange Week Debuts At CIFTIS, Showcasing The Charm Of Hebei To The World

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The 2nd Hebei International Cultural Exchange Week

BEIJING, Oct. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2nd Hebei International Cultural Exchange Week, themed "China, an Opportunity · Beautiful Hebei," was held recently at Hall 12 of the 2026 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS). Running for five days, the event has established a platform for cultural exchange and dialogue between Hebei and the world. It welcomed 64 foreign journalists from Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, the Caribbean, Latin America, the Middle East and other regions to visit and experience the event on site. Foreign media from multiple countries conducted on-site coverage, immersing themselves in the charm of Yan-Zhao culture.

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The event showcased premium resources including Chengde Mountain Resort culture, Chongli ice and snow cultural tourism, and traditional Chinese medicine, and featured intangible cultural heritage projects such as Quyang stone carving, Dingxing Beijing embroidery, Fengning paper-cutting, and Teng's cloth paste painting. Inheritors demonstrated traditional techniques on site, making these ancient crafts visible, touchable, and experienceable. Concurrently, dedicated cultural tourism promotion sessions for Chengde, Chongli, and Wu'an were held, along with local artistic performances including a porcelain instrument ensemble, Er'gui Wrestling, and Wu'an Laozi opera.

The exhibition area brought together 24 distinctive institutions and brands from across Hebei Province, presenting a rich and diverse array of exhibits. Local Hebei brands such as Chengde Lolo, Gucheng Incense, and Yulongbao Liquor were showcased together, presenting historical heritage, cultural tourism resources, and distinctive industries in an integrated manner. Leveraging CIFTIS as a national-level window for opening up, Hebei is telling the story of Yan-Zhao to overseas audiences through vivid and intuitive narratives, inviting friends from around the world to visit Hebei, share new opportunities in cultural tourism and industrial development, and continuously enhance Hebei's international communication influence.

CONTACT: Contact person: Mr. Wang, Tel: 86-10-63074558.