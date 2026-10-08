Powell Max Limited Congratulates Remington Firearms On Its New Production From State-Of-The-Art Lagrange Facility Newly Manufactured Model 700 Rifles And Model 870 Shotguns Expected To Reach U.S. Retail Channels Beginning This Fall

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)Powell Max Limited (NASDAQ:PMAX) ("Powell Max" or the "Company") congratulates Remington Firearms on its announcement that newly manufactured firearms from its new state-of-the-art facility in LaGrange, Georgia, are expected to begin reaching U.S. distribution and retail channels this fall.

The LaGrange facility represents a significant investment in Remington's manufacturing platform, combining the heritage of one of America's most recognized firearms brands with modern manufacturing technology, advanced production capabilities and a strong focus on quality, consistency and performance.

The initial rollout is expected to include two of Remington's most established product platforms: Model 700 rifles and Model 870 shotguns. These products are expected to be available through a broad network of independent firearms dealers, hometown gun shops, regional outdoor retailers, farm and sporting-goods stores, and major outdoor retail destinations.

New production from LaGrange marks an important milestone in Remington's manufacturing strategy, strengthening the company's ability to support its core product lines and expand product availability across established U.S. distribution and retail channels.

With its new Georgia facility moving toward full-scale production, Remington is positioned to capitalize on the strength and recognition of its historic brand, support broader product availability and create a platform for future growth.

The Company acquired a 1.5% initial equity stake in Blackrod Holdings, LLC, which owns the exclusive rights to manufacture and sell Remington Firearms – see the Company's Form 6-K filed on September 28, 2026.

About Powell Max Limited

Powell Max Limited is a financial communications services provider headquartered in Hong Kong. The Company maintains a U.S. subsidiary incorporated in Delaware, with corporate staff located in Boca Raton, Florida. The Company engages in the provision of financial communications services that support capital market compliance and transaction needs for corporate clients and their advisors in Hong Kong. Its financial communications services cover a full range of financial printing, corporate reporting, communications and language support services from inception to completion, including typesetting, proofreading, translation, design, printing, electronic reporting, newspaper placement and distribution. The Company's clients consist of domestic and international companies listed in Hong Kong, together with companies who are seeking to list in Hong Kong, as well as their advisors.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this communication are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may generally be identified by the use of words such as "estimate," "projects," "expects," "anticipates," "forecasts," "plans," "intends," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "would," "should," "future," "propose," "potential," "target," "goal," "objective," "outlook" and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the financial position, business strategy and the plans and objectives of management for future operations. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this communication, and on the current expectations of PMAX's management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as and must not be relied on by any investor as a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the control of the parties, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

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