Election resources help older adults vote on health, financial security and well-being

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Three elections still ahead: British Columbia and Ontario voters can use free tools to question candidates and make their voices heard

Toronto, Ontario, Oct. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With Québec's provincial election now behind us, voters in British Columbia (municipal, October 17, and provincial, October 24) and Ontario (municipal, October 26) will head to the polls in the coming weeks. Entente Education Canada has created a set of free, non-partisan resources to help older adults and their families make informed choices at the ballot box.

The resources encourage older adults to look closely at how candidates plan to address health, financial security and overall well-being.

"Older adults are a large and growing share of voters, and the decisions made by provincial and municipal governments shape their daily lives, from access to care to the cost of living to safety during extreme weather," said John Cappelletti, chair of the board. "These resources help older adults ask the right questions and vote for the future they want."

Entente is calling on provincial candidates and parties to commit to a comprehensive seniors strategy, tailored health care with better access to geriatric care, and stronger protections for older adults during climate emergencies. At the municipal level, Entente urges candidates to prioritize affordability through a seniors' strategy, climate action and age-friendly cities.

Older adults can find election campaign information, downloadable tip sheets (Questions to Ask Candidates and How to Advocate Effectively ) and position papers on Entente's election webpages. Follow Entente on Facebook, X and LinkedIn for election-related resources and reminders.



British Columbia: English | French Ontario: English | French

Making life more affordable for seniors

We also encourage older adults and candidates to read our recent submission to the federal minister of finance on making life more affordable for seniors. It recommends improving cash flow for older adults by increasing the payment frequency of Old Age Security (OAS) and the Guaranteed Income Supplement (GIS).

"Whether you're voting for a mayor, a councillor or a provincial government, your vote is a powerful way to stand up for your health, your financial security and your community," added Cappelletti. "We encourage everyone to take a look at these resources, share them with friends and family, and make a plan to vote."

Attachments



Election resources help older adults vote on health, financial security and well-being Your vote can change the stats

CONTACT: Natasha Mistry Entente Education Canada 416-962-9463...