The Creative Executive Launches Youtube Series And Business Platform For The Creative Industries October 8

Launching in partnership with Novus Global and Wispr Flow, the official voice partner of The Creative Executive

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Creative Executive, a new series and business education platform built for the modern creative economy, launches on YouTube October 8, 2026. The ten-episode first season co-hosted by entrepreneur and philanthropist Harry Smith, and filmmaker and technologist Siddhi Sundar, and featuring conversations with leading voices in entertainment, media and beyond, is paired with subscriber-based curriculum designed to help artists, founders, and entertainment professionals build sustainable careers and businesses around their creative work. The season is launching in partnership with Wispr Flow, the Official Voice Partner of The Creative Executive, which lets people write by speaking, in any app, with no editing afterward; and Novus Global, an elite executive coaching firm working with leaders at some of the world's top companies.

As AI transforms the business landscape, reshapes how content is made, and puts new demands on workers across the creative industries, The Creative Executive is designed to assist creatives in mastering the business of their art, while supporting all professionals operating at the intersection of art, business, and technology. The program is framed through the lens of its two founders and co-hosts: one built inside large-scale enterprise and family business, the other inside studio innovation and emerging technology.

Smith and Sundar said:“Most of what creatives need to know about business, technology, and media isn't taught in one place-and the people who've succeeded at the highest levels are often the hardest to access. We created this platform to close that gap, turning real-world conversations and hard-won experience into practical education that helps emerging creatives navigate the future without losing their voice.”

Season One

The debut season includes long-form conversations with some of entertainment's most accomplished creative talent including:



Will Smith, in a 90-minute season finale on creative partnership, family enterprise, and the business of making a career last across decades

Todd Black, producer of The Pursuit of Happyness, Fences, and the Equalizer franchise, on building a career and a business at once

Caleeb Pinkett, executive producer of Cobra Kai and After Earth, on discipline as the foundation of creative success

Chris Spencer, co-creator of Real Husbands of Hollywood and longtime award-show head writer, on stepping from behind the scenes into the spotlight

MAJOR., platinum-selling and Grammy Award nominated singer-songwriter, on building an independent music career without a major label

Jon Mone, executive producer of King Richard and Emancipation, on an unplanned path from the CAA mailroom to running a film studio

A dedicated episode on the decades-long business partnership between Harry Smith and his brother, global superstar Will Smith

A deep dive into film distribution economics through Smith Global Media, Harry Smith's own production and distribution company

An episode on Harry Smith's decades of real estate development and construction experience, including projects with leading hospitality brands such as Capella, Starwood Hotels, and W Hotels. An episode on mentorship, co-hosted by Harry Smith and Siddhi Sundar, on finding and becoming the kind of mentor a creative career requires



Each episode is paired with accompanying business frameworks, case studies, and playbooks, including guidance on integrating AI into creative workflows without sacrificing authorship or voice-reflecting The Creative Executive's approach of treating the show and its curriculum as a single product from the start.

Harry Smith is a global entrepreneur and philanthropist who has spent three decades building $800M+ in ventures across entertainment, real estate, and hospitality, independently and alongside his brother, Will Smith. He is the former CEO of Smith Global Media and founder of Treyball Development. He has worked directly with A-list talent including Jamie Foxx, Tiffany Haddish, and Queen Latifah, and built partnerships with brands including Capella Hotels and Sony Pictures. Harry brings the lens of a seasoned operator who has built across industries and speaks from direct experience about business, partnerships, and trust at the highest levels.

Siddhi Sundar is a filmmaker, technologist, and former Head of Product Innovation Research at Netflix, where she spent eight years connecting global filmmakers with emerging production technology. She is currently CTO of Innovative Dreams, a production startup pioneering a new approach to filmmaking. She is also a TEDx speaker, adjunct professor at UCLA, and a lecturer at leading universities including Princeton, MIT, Yale, Cornell, and Johns Hopkins. Siddhi brings the lens of a modern creative technologist who has worked at the intersection of filmmaking and emerging technology.

About The Creative Executive

The Creative Executive is a media and education platform helping professionals in the creative industries transform creative talent into a career, and a career into a sustainable, fulfilling enterprise. Co-founded by entrepreneur Harry Smith and filmmaker-technologist Siddhi Sundar, the platform pairs a long-form conversation series with curriculum, frameworks, and case studies drawn from builders across entertainment, music, technology, and business. For more information go to .

About Wispr Flow

Wispr Flow is building the voice layer for how people work. Flow lets anyone write by speaking, in any application, with no editing afterward, and its Notetaker turns meetings and conversations into notes people can actually use. The company builds its own speech models, including Canto, released in 2026. Founded in 2021 by Tanay Kothari and Sahaj Garg, Wispr Flow works across Mac, Windows, iOS and Android. Learn more at wisprflow.ai.

About Novus Global:

Novus Global is a leadership development and executive coaching firm that partners with ambitious individuals and organizations to pursue results beyond what their current ways of thinking and operating can produce. Novus Global takes a rigorous, transformational approach and helps leaders expand their capacity, elevate how they lead, and turn bold possibilities into meaningful, measurable outcomes. For more information go to

Media Contact

Jon Bing

(818) 643 0146

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at