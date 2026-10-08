Tony Boutelle Honored With California Credit Union League's Distinguished Service Award

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Origence CEO recognized for his longstanding service, advocacy, and contributions to the credit union movement

Irvine, CA, Oct. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Origence, a leading provider of lending technology solutions, announced today that President and CEO, Tony Boutelle, has received the California Credit Union League's (CCUL) Distinguished Service Award, recognizing his longstanding leadership, advocacy, and contributions to the credit union movement.

The Distinguished Service Award recognizes credit union professionals whose service and achievements have added significant value to the credit union movement and whose contributions extend beyond the traditional scope of their professional roles. As co-founder of the Credit Union for Kids Wine Auction, Boutelle helped build the initiative that has raised more than $18 million for Children's Miracle Network hospitals. He has also maintained a longstanding commitment to children and families through his service on the Children's Hospital of Orange County (CHOC) Foundation Board.

“The credit union movement has given me the opportunity to work alongside people who genuinely care about improving the lives of their members and communities,” said Boutelle.“That spirit of service is what makes this industry special, and it has shaped how I've approached my career, from the work we do at Origence to supporting Credit Unions for Kids and other causes that bring the cooperative mission to life. Receiving this recognition from the League is incredibly meaningful.”

At Origence, Boutelle has championed lending innovation designed to help credit unions compete more effectively and broaden access to fair, affordable credit. Under his leadership, Origence has advanced the lending experience and deepened connections between credit unions and a nationwide network of more than 20,000 auto dealers. In 2025, the Origence platform facilitated $62 billion in new loan funding.

Together, these contributions reflect Boutelle's longstanding commitment to strengthening the cooperative movement, supporting its communities, and helping position credit unions for continued success.

About Origence

Origence is a leading technology provider transforming the lending experience for credit unions and their members. Established in 1994 as a credit union service organization, Origence has helped credit unions originate nearly $600 billion in loans through a network of connected technology solutions, including Origence CUDL TM, Origence Lending Services, Origence arc, and FI Connect. Learn more at and follow us on Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

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Tony Boutelle

CONTACT: David Jones William Mills Agency 678-781-7238...