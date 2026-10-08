Ascentis Independent Advisors Adds Four Teams With Over $1 Billion In Assets

Practices in California and Colorado transition together for expanded planning, investment and operational support

The teams chose Ascentis Independent Advisors to expand the planning capabilities, investment solutions and service resources available to their clients. All four will continue to use Raymond James as their primary custodian.

“Experienced advisors want the freedom to run their practices and the support to keep improving what they can deliver for clients,” said Michael Mansur, CEO of Ascentis Holdings.“Through Ascentis Independent Advisors, these teams can access deeper planning and investment resources, along with operational support designed to give them more time for their clients. Our role is to support their businesses while preserving their autonomy.”

Ascentis Independent Advisors provides affiliation and support for independent practices, with resources across operations, compliance, technology, marketing and transitions. Through the broader Ascentis Holdings organization, advisors also have access to expanded planning resources and investment capabilities, including those available through Ascentis Asset Management.

“Established advisors want to keep expanding what they can offer clients without having to build and manage every new capability themselves,” said Clint Sorenson, CIO of Ascentis Asset Management.“That was part of the appeal for these four teams. We look forward to bringing our investment expertise to their work, with support for portfolio construction, risk management and implementation.”

The four practices, which have been working together as a unified Raymond James branch since 2022, bring decades of experience serving clients through retirement, business transitions and other important financial decisions.



Capital Waypoint Citrus Wealth Management

The practice serves retired utility company workers, healthcare workers and families. Its Adaptive Financial Design process helps clients plan for and transition into retirement while preparing for changes in their lives.

IMPACT Financial Strategies



The team also includes Timothy Murray, investment executive, Svetlana Koltun, director of operations, Sean Duffy, wealth planning associate, Anna Frisby, executive assistant, and Stephanie Davis, branch professional.

IMPACT serves business owners, retirees and families with philanthropic and community interests, including clients navigating sudden wealth from inheritances or business exits. Its personalized planning process, known as the“IFS Way,” connects financial decisions with the experiences clients want to have and contributions they want to make in their lives, families and communities.

Rooted Wealth Management



The practice serves retirees, people preparing for retirement and business owners. Its approach combines investment research with ongoing guidance, placing clients' financial needs, preferences and risk tolerance at the center of recommendations.

The practices operate under their own names and share similar planning and client service processes, providing a common foundation for their transition to Ascentis Independent Advisors.

“We are delighted to welcome Jarrod, Jeff, Justin, Thad and Robert, along with their teams, to Ascentis Independent Advisors,” Mansur said.“We appreciate the trust they have placed in us by taking this next step together. We look forward to working closely with each practice to support the client relationships they have spent years building and the businesses they want to grow.”

About Ascentis Holdings

Ascentis Wealth Holdings, LLC (Ascentis) is a holding company that owns or controls multiple Registered Investment Adviser (RIA) firms. Advisory services may be provided by Ascentis Wealth Management (AWM), Ascentis Asset Management (AAM) and/or Ascentis Independent Advisors (AIA), investment advisers registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Each RIA affiliated with Ascentis operates as a separate legal entity and is solely responsible for its own advisory services, disclosures and regulatory compliance.

Together, AWM, AAM and AIA form a next-generation wealth management platform offering fee-based advisors flexible affiliation options, disciplined practice management resources and structured investment processes, all supported by a shared technology and service infrastructure. Ascentis supports advisors serving affluent individuals, families and business owners, with investment capabilities spanning traditional and alternative strategies. For more information, visit ascentisadvisors.com.

Important Disclosure: This communication is provided for informational purposes only. Asset figures attributable to the transitioning advisory practices are based on information provided by those practices and have not been independently verified by Ascentis. References to planning, investment, operational and support resources describe services available through affiliated entities and should not be interpreted as a guarantee of future results or client outcomes. All investments involve risk, including the possible loss of principal. Advisory services are provided by affiliated SEC-registered investment advisers pursuant to written advisory agreements and applicable disclosures.

Media Contact:

Donald Cutler / Michael Dugan

Haven Tower Group LLC

424 317 4864 or 424 317 4852

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