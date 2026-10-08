UAE Strongly Condemns Houthi Attacks On Two Airports In Saudi Arabia
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that these attacks constitute a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and a threat to its security and stability.Recommended For You
The Ministry reaffirmed the UAE's full solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its support for all measures aimed at safeguarding its security and stability.
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The UAE expressed its solidarity and sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.ALSO READ
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