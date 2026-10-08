India, Cyprus Discuss Strengthening Cooperation In Shipping And Technology, Tourism Connectivity

MENAFN - IANS) Nicosia, Oct 8 (IANS) India and Cyprus on Thursday held discussions on expanding trade and investment; advancing cooperation in shipping and technology; and, strengthening tourism connectivity and infrastructure links.

The discussions took place during a meeting between India's High Commissioner to Cyprus, Manish, and Deputy Minister to Cyprus President, Irene Piki. The two sides reviewed progress on the India-Cyprus strategic agenda after Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides' State Visit to India in May.

"High Commissioner Mr Manish met with Ms Irene Piki, Deputy Minister to the President of the Republic of Cyprus, to review progress on the India-Cyprus strategic agenda following the State visit of Nikos Christodoulides to India in May 2026 focused on expanding trade and investment, advancing cooperation in shipping and technology and strengthening tourism, connectivity and infrastructure links. Participation of Cypriot business delegations in key business events in India was discussed as a practical avenue for building new commercial partnerships," the Indian High Commission in Cyprus posted on X.

"Consular matters and the finalisation of the Migration and Mobility Partnership Agreement (MMPA) and Social Security Agreement (SSA) also featured, connecting the economic agenda with the needs of people who work and build ties across both countries. Reflecting on his conversation with Ms Piki, the High Commissioner appreciated the depth of the exchange and its focus on translating the political impetus of the State Visit into the practical follow-through needed to deliver tangible benefits for both countries," it added.

On Wednesday, Ambassador Manish met Cyprus' Deputy Minister of Culture Clea Hadjistephanou Papaellina, with discussions focused on taking forward the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cultural cooperation signed during Christodoulides' visit to India and translating its framework into concrete exchanges and durable institutional partnerships between the two nations, according to a statement released by the Embassy.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed opportunities for deepening collaboration between India and Cyprus in performing arts, cinema, exhibitions, traditional crafts, museums, archaeology and cultural heritage.

Sharing details regarding the meeting on X, the Indian High Commission in Cyprus wrote, "High Commissioner underlined that the 65th anniversary of India Cyprus diplomatic relations in 2027 provides a timely opportunity to celebrate the longstanding friendship between the two countries while opening new avenues for sustained cultural cooperation.

"He highlighted the Indian diaspora as a key partner in Cultural Diplomacy, carrying India's presence beyond official platforms and into the wider fabric of Cypriot society. Drawing on NamasteCyprus2026 success, he underscored how community-led participation, together with Cypriot artists and local collaborators, can deepen People To People ties between the two countries. The discussion explored prospects for deeper collaboration across Performing Arts, Cinema, exhibitions, Traditional Crafts, museums, Archaeology and Cultural Heritage, alongside closer linkages between cultural institutions and creative communities in India and Cyprus," it added.

Christodoulides was on a State Visit to India earlier this year, during which he held talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During his visit, the two nations agreed to elevate bilateral ties to a Strategic Partnership.