SIR Protest: K'taka Cong Observes 'Black Day' Over Delhi Police Action Against Rahul, Priyanka

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Oct 8 (IANS) The Karnataka Congress on Thursday observed a 'black day', staging a protest against the detention of Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra by the Delhi Police during a demonstration against the Election Commission, demanding the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Hundreds of Congress workers gathered in front of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) office in Bengaluru, holding black flags and raising slogans against the Central government. The protesters alleged police high-handedness against Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi and condemned the action against the Congress leaders.

KPCC President and MLC B.K. Hariprasad and other prominent Congress leaders participated in the protest. The workers raised slogans such as“Rahul Gandhi Zindabad” and“Vote Bachavo, Desh Bachavo (Save Vote, Save Country)".

The protest was organised as part of the Congress campaign against the functioning of the Election Commission and its demand for greater transparency in the electoral process. The party has also been demanding the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Hariprasad described the alleged police action on Wednesday against Rahul Gandhi and other elected representatives as a“dark day for democracy”.

“The attack on the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha is a dark day for democracy. I participated in the 'Dark Day for Democracy' protest organised today in front of the KPCC office in Bengaluru to condemn the police repression against Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and elected representatives,” Hariprasad said.

He said Congress will continue its fight against attempts to suppress democratic voices.

“Our struggle against attempts to suppress the voice of democracy will continue. The Congress party's fight will not stop until Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar is removed and transparency and credibility are restored in the electoral system,” he said.

Hariprasad alleged that the action against elected representatives was an attempt to suppress democratic voices and said Congress will continue its agitation until its demands concerning the electoral system are addressed.

Meanwhile, the Bengaluru Police made elaborate security arrangements around the state BJP headquarters, Jagannath Bhavan, in Malleshwaram, following inputs about a possible attempt by Congress workers to enter or seize the BJP office.

Police personnel were deployed around the BJP headquarters as a precautionary measure to prevent any untoward incident during the Congress protest. Security was also tightened in the surrounding areas in view of the gathering of Congress workers in the city.