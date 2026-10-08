IMC 2026: PM Modi Guiding Light For Digital Industry Growth, Says Akash Ambani

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 8 (IANS) Reliance Jio Infocomm Chairman Akash Ambani on Thursday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him a guiding light for his vision for the growth of the digital industry.

Speaking to IANS on the sidelines of the Indian Mobile Congress (IMC) 2026 here, he said our mission is to enable disruptive services for consumers and to become a creator of technology rather than a consumer of it.

"His mission for the industry truly motivates us and pushes us in ways never before. The biggest message was to ensure we become a technology creator. That is the path Jio has been on," Ambani said.

He said it is a big moment for the company as it has just completed 10 years.

Meanwhile, Jio showcased its satellite connectivity vision at the event.

The company is working on a proposed constellation of around 1,600 low earth orbit (LEO) satellites and plans to set up 23 ground stations across India to extend connectivity to areas where terrestrial networks are difficult to deploy.

It presented the initiative under the banner of 'sovereign satellite connectivity' to keep the entire value chain within India ranging from design, engineering and integration to launch and operations.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi inaugurated the 10th edition of IMC and said India's telecom sector has evolved beyond networks and spectrum with mobile connectivity emerging as a key enabler of governance.

"Mobile phone has become a tool of good governance," the Prime Minister said and added that that 5G connectivity has now reached every district with over 5.5 lakh base stations and mobile internet speeds are 10 times higher than in 2022.

The 10th edition of IMC -- organised by the Department of Telecommunications and the Cellular Operators Association of India -- is being held from October 7 to 10 in the national capital.