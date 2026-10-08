Uttarakhand PMAY-G: 39,815 Families Get Pucca Homes Since 2022, Check Top Districts

Uttarakhand is further working towards providing permanent homes to needy and homeless families in villages under the scheme of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G). From 2022 onwards, a total of 39,815 families in Uttarakhand have been benefitted under the scheme. In terms of number of houses, Udham Singh Nagar is having the maximum number of houses, i.e., 4,882, Haridwar 4,493 and Rudraprayag 4,032.

It is clear from the above numbers that the housing scheme has benefitted families in both hills and plains regions of Uttarakhand.

Dhami Government Concentrates on Rural Housing

Prime Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has been emphasizing on providing permanent homes to families staying in kutcha or dilapidated houses. The state government has also been trying to get more houses sanctioned under rural and urban housing schemes.

As per the government, Uttarakhand has received national-level recognition for its performance under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban 2.0. The state government has been concentrating on the implementation of rural housing scheme as well.

What Is PMAY-Gramin?

PMAY-G was started in 2016 for providing pucca houses with minimum facilities to eligible families of rural areas living in shelters which are homeless or Kutcha and dilapidated houses.

Under this scheme, the beneficiary gets a grant of ₹1.30 lakh to construct a house and the grant is directly deposited in the beneficiary's bank account through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

The eligible families can avail benefits of this scheme along with other government schemes and initiatives as well.

These Uttarakhand Districts Have Recorded The Most Number Of Houses

From 2022 onwards, 39,815 beneficiaries have got help from PMAY-G in Uttarakhand. They are -



Udham Singh Nagar: 4,882

Haridwar: 4,493

Rudraprayag: 4,032

Chamoli: 3,900

Pithoragarh: 3,386

Pauri: 3,195

Uttarkashi: 3,057

Dehradun: 2,839

Champawat: 2,789

Bageshwar: 2,279

Tehri: 2,134

Nainital: 1,480 Almora: 1,349

The highest numbers have been reported from Udham Singh Nagar, Haridwar, and Rudraprayag districts from the given list.

Supporting Kitchen Items and Toilets as Well

The grant is not restricted to the construction of a house only. With a decision of the state government, the grant for buying kitchen material/utensils has been increased from ₹5,000 to ₹6,000 per beneficiary from the financial year 2022-23.

Beneficiaries of PMAY-G are also entitled for ₹12,000 for the construction of toilet facilities through appropriate Swachh Bharat Mission provisions, including through MGNREGA/Swajal.

Other benefits include a total of 95 days of wages as per the B.B. Ramji Yojana for constructing a house, along with efforts to make sure that drinking water, LPG connection under Ujjwala and electricity reach the eligible families.

Uttarakhand State Government Makes Efforts for the Eligible Families

The Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has made it clear that the Uttarakhand state government is committed to making sure that eligible families get the benefits from rural housing schemes.