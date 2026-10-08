She's 61 And Held A Plank For 5 Hours: Woman Sets New World Record At Senior Games (WATCH)

At 61, DonnaJean Wilde has delivered a remarkable reminder that age does not necessarily define physical endurance. The Canadian woman held an abdominal plank for five hours at the Huntsman World Senior Games, setting a new world record for the longest female abdominal plank. Her extraordinary performance was met with loud cheers at the venue and widespread amazement online.

A video of Wilde's record-breaking attempt was shared by the official social media account of the Huntsman World Senior Games. It shows her maintaining the demanding position for hours as the clock continued to tick. When she finally reached the five-hour mark, the crowd erupted in celebration and Wilde broke into a wide smile after completing the gruelling endurance challenge.

Watch the viral video here:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Huntsman World Senior Games: The Senior World Championships (@worldseniorgames)

Wilde's latest achievement is particularly striking because she has now surpassed her own previous record. On March 21, 2024, she set the Guinness World Record for the longest time in an abdominal plank position by a female, holding the position for 4 hours, 30 minutes and 11 seconds in Magrath, Alberta, Canada. Her latest five-hour effort pushes that mark even further.

The performance quickly caught the attention of social media users. One viewer admitted they could not imagine holding a plank for even two minutes, while others praised Wilde's strength and endurance. Another user described the five-hour effort as agonising to watch but ultimately triumphant.

The achievement also reflects years of dedicated fitness training rather than a one-off attempt. Wilde has previously incorporated activities such as push-ups, weight lifting, running and dead hangs into her routine. She has also set records in other fitness challenges, including completing 1,575 push-ups in 60 minutes in 2024.

Her performance at the World Senior Games has therefore become more than just a record-breaking fitness feat. It has turned into an inspiring example of determination, discipline and endurance, showing that extraordinary physical achievements are not necessarily limited by age.