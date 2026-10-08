Djokovic Looks To 'Build Momentum' For Shanghai Masters From 'Phenomenal' Beijing Week

MENAFN - IANS) Shanghai, Oct 8 (IANS) Serbian great Novak Djokovic is looking to feed off the "phenomenal week" he had in Beijing as he enters the Shanghai Masters for another tournament in China.

Djokovic captured his first tour-level title of the 2026 season after winning the China Open, which was also his 102nd tour-level title. He defeated reigning French Open and US Open champion Alexander Zverev in the Beijing quarterfinals before Daniil Medvedev defaulted in the semifinal when the Serb was three points away from the win.

He also received a walkover in the final against Alex de Minaur, who retired due to a thigh injury, but Djokovic had already won the first set 7-6(3) and was 0-1 down in the second.

"It was a phenomenal week for me, Beijing, the best week of this year, no doubt," Djokovic said in his pre-tournament press conference in Shanghai. "I'm trying to build momentum on that here in Shanghai as well, use the confidence, and hopefully have another great deep run in this tournament, another tournament in China where I've done very well in my career.

"I enjoy playing in China. I've said it many times, the fans, the support has been tremendous. Last week it was really something remarkable, very special in terms of the support and love that I've been getting from people on the stadium and outside. So, that kind of energy that I really always need as a player on the court, I try to use and perform as best as I can," he added.

The 39-year-old has lifted the Shanghai Masters a record four times in his career and has been among the players who have helped grow the tournament. Kei Nishikori was one of them.

The Japanese bid adieu to professional tennis at the Japan Open last week. Djokovic paid his tribute to him. "I would like to use another opportunity to congratulate Kei for his outstanding career, a lot to be proud of,” Djokovic said.

“He, unfortunately, was injured quite a lot and struggled throughout his career to keep fit. I think this probably might be the only regret that he has, that he wasn't able to maybe stay healthier longer.

"Because he was, when he was playing his best tennis, he was a top-5 player. Incredibly quick, so talented, the striking and timing of his shots was exceptional. Of course, him retiring in his country, in front of his people, is something that I think every player really dreams of, so I'm sure that he enjoyed his farewell there," he added.

He then reflected on his time in Shanghai, highlighting that the organisers put in big efforts for the players. "I remember back in 2007 was the first time I arrived to Shanghai, or to China, for that matter, for the Masters Cup here," Djokovic said.

"They had it in 2007, and 2008 was the last year. I won it in 2008. And then 2009, the Rolex Masters 1000 Shanghai tournament started, and ever since then it's been ongoing every year. It's definitely one of the favourite tournaments for many players, including myself, on the Tour.

"There's always a willingness and somewhat of a need and a challenge for the organisers to meet the demands of players and their respective teams. To make sure that every year there's some kind of improvement. Something even better than the last year, where the players are able to feel like at home, at the end of the day, and have everything they need to perform as best as they can," he added.

Djokovic will be facing Hubert Hurkacz in a tough first-round clash in Shanghai. Hurkacz is a 2023 champion, and Djokovic will face an early test.