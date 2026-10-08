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Over 200,000 Flee Yemen Fighting as UN Warns Aid Funds Running Dry
(MENAFN) More than 200,000 Yemenis have been uprooted by escalating violence, and the pace of displacement is surging while humanitarian funding stays critically thin, the UN migration agency warned on Wednesday.
The latest tracking figures from the International Organization for Migration (IOM) put the total at more than 33,700 households. Almost all of those counted fled their homes after Sept. 1.
“People are running for their lives and finding nowhere safe to go,” IOM Director General Amy Pope said.
“They need a roof, food and safety today. Our teams are on the ground, but the funding is not. I am asking donors to act now, because every day of delay costs lives,” Pope said.
Displacement is accelerating
The numbers have climbed steeply in a matter of weeks. About 76,000 displaced people had been recorded by mid-September, and by the end of that month the count had passed 145,000.
Uprooted families are now spread across 10 governorates. The flashpoint province of Taiz is bearing the brunt, hosting 57% of all those displaced. Lahej, Aden, Abyan and Hudaydah follow.
Exodus spreads beyond Yemen
The emergency is crossing borders as well. More than 3,700 people have escaped by sea to Djibouti, according to the agency.
Many reach shore exhausted after crossing in overcrowded boats with scant food and water. Families typically leave with next to nothing, often traveling under cover of night with whatever they can carry. Women and children make up most of the arrivals.
“Every day our teams meet families who have lost everything,” Pope said. “We know what they need. We know how to deliver it. What we lack is the means to reach them all.”
The latest tracking figures from the International Organization for Migration (IOM) put the total at more than 33,700 households. Almost all of those counted fled their homes after Sept. 1.
“People are running for their lives and finding nowhere safe to go,” IOM Director General Amy Pope said.
“They need a roof, food and safety today. Our teams are on the ground, but the funding is not. I am asking donors to act now, because every day of delay costs lives,” Pope said.
Displacement is accelerating
The numbers have climbed steeply in a matter of weeks. About 76,000 displaced people had been recorded by mid-September, and by the end of that month the count had passed 145,000.
Uprooted families are now spread across 10 governorates. The flashpoint province of Taiz is bearing the brunt, hosting 57% of all those displaced. Lahej, Aden, Abyan and Hudaydah follow.
Exodus spreads beyond Yemen
The emergency is crossing borders as well. More than 3,700 people have escaped by sea to Djibouti, according to the agency.
Many reach shore exhausted after crossing in overcrowded boats with scant food and water. Families typically leave with next to nothing, often traveling under cover of night with whatever they can carry. Women and children make up most of the arrivals.
“Every day our teams meet families who have lost everything,” Pope said. “We know what they need. We know how to deliver it. What we lack is the means to reach them all.”
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