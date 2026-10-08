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Seoul Vows Review of Military Exemptions After Gold Medalist Uproar
(MENAFN) South Korea pledged on Wednesday to re-examine its military service exemption system for elite athletes and artists, responding to public outrage over comments and conduct by several of the country’s Asian Games gold medalists.
Culture, Sports and Tourism Minister Chae Hwi-young said his ministry would “listen to the views of the sports and arts communities and consult with the Ministry of National Defense and the Military Manpower Administration to devise comprehensive measures on the issue, as it has raised concerns among the public,” according to a South Korean news agency.
Football team sparks backlash
The controversy centers on members of the under-23 national men’s football team, who drew fierce criticism after appearing to show off their exemptions following Saturday’s gold medal win at the Asian Games. The episode has revived a long-running argument over whether the system is fair.
After the match, player Yang Min-hyeok said his focus had been on earning a military service exemption rather than a medal. Teammate Park Seung-soo posted a photo of himself in a cap typically worn by those who have finished their military service. Both the remarks and the post triggered public criticism.
How the system works
South Korea requires able-bodied men to serve 18 to 21 months in the military. Artists and athletes who win top honors at government-designated competitions, such as Olympic medals or Asian Games gold, can qualify for an exemption.
Chae said the system had helped exceptionally talented athletes and artists sustain and develop their skills, but added that “the public perceptions of military service and the value placed on fairness seem to have changed considerably with the times.”
Defense Ministry weighs changes
The Ministry of National Defense said Tuesday it was considering scaling back or scrapping the exemption system altogether. It cited fairness toward those subject to compulsory service and a shrinking pool of eligible conscripts, among other factors.
Culture, Sports and Tourism Minister Chae Hwi-young said his ministry would “listen to the views of the sports and arts communities and consult with the Ministry of National Defense and the Military Manpower Administration to devise comprehensive measures on the issue, as it has raised concerns among the public,” according to a South Korean news agency.
Football team sparks backlash
The controversy centers on members of the under-23 national men’s football team, who drew fierce criticism after appearing to show off their exemptions following Saturday’s gold medal win at the Asian Games. The episode has revived a long-running argument over whether the system is fair.
After the match, player Yang Min-hyeok said his focus had been on earning a military service exemption rather than a medal. Teammate Park Seung-soo posted a photo of himself in a cap typically worn by those who have finished their military service. Both the remarks and the post triggered public criticism.
How the system works
South Korea requires able-bodied men to serve 18 to 21 months in the military. Artists and athletes who win top honors at government-designated competitions, such as Olympic medals or Asian Games gold, can qualify for an exemption.
Chae said the system had helped exceptionally talented athletes and artists sustain and develop their skills, but added that “the public perceptions of military service and the value placed on fairness seem to have changed considerably with the times.”
Defense Ministry weighs changes
The Ministry of National Defense said Tuesday it was considering scaling back or scrapping the exemption system altogether. It cited fairness toward those subject to compulsory service and a shrinking pool of eligible conscripts, among other factors.
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