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NYC Mayor Mamdani Marks Oct. 7 Anniversary, Cites US ‘Complicity’
(MENAFN) New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani marked the third anniversary of the Oct. 7, 2023 attacks on Wednesday by pointing to US “complicity” in what he described as genocide in the Gaza Strip.
“This day is profoundly painful for so many New Yorkers,” Mamdani said in a post on the US social media platform X. “We grieve alongside our many friends and neighbors who still carry that unthinkable loss.”
Suffering “did not begin nor end that day”
The mayor said the suffering “did not begin nor end that day,” and cited Israel’s war in Gaza, which has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians, among them more than 21,000 children.
“Many New Yorkers are reckoning with this unbearable grief, and we mourn alongside them – all while knowing that our tax dollars fund these war crimes,” he said.
Mamdani called on the public to reject “a world in which occupation and apartheid continue” and condemned the US government for its “complicity with every arms shipment.”
“To honor the dead, we must fight for a world in which every person can live with freedom, safety, and dignity,” he added.
Gaza toll continues to climb
Israel launched a sweeping offensive on Gaza after the Oct. 7 events. The campaign has also left 175,000 people injured and reduced the enclave to ruins.
A ceasefire took effect in October 2025, but Israeli attacks on Gaza have continued daily. They have killed more than 1,400 Palestinians and wounded nearly 5,000, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.
“This day is profoundly painful for so many New Yorkers,” Mamdani said in a post on the US social media platform X. “We grieve alongside our many friends and neighbors who still carry that unthinkable loss.”
Suffering “did not begin nor end that day”
The mayor said the suffering “did not begin nor end that day,” and cited Israel’s war in Gaza, which has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians, among them more than 21,000 children.
“Many New Yorkers are reckoning with this unbearable grief, and we mourn alongside them – all while knowing that our tax dollars fund these war crimes,” he said.
Mamdani called on the public to reject “a world in which occupation and apartheid continue” and condemned the US government for its “complicity with every arms shipment.”
“To honor the dead, we must fight for a world in which every person can live with freedom, safety, and dignity,” he added.
Gaza toll continues to climb
Israel launched a sweeping offensive on Gaza after the Oct. 7 events. The campaign has also left 175,000 people injured and reduced the enclave to ruins.
A ceasefire took effect in October 2025, but Israeli attacks on Gaza have continued daily. They have killed more than 1,400 Palestinians and wounded nearly 5,000, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.
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