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Iran Says US Deal “Not Out of Reach” as Putin Backs Talks
(MENAFN) Pezeshkian told Putin that a deal with Washington remains possible if the United States respects international law, the Iranian presidency said in a statement.
The phone call between the Iranian and Russian presidents covered regional developments and the state of Iran-US negotiations and relations. Masoud Pezeshkian said an agreement was “not out of reach” provided Washington adhered to international legal frameworks.
Pezeshkian briefed Vladimir Putin on the Pakistan-mediated talks between Tehran and Washington. He identified American “double standards and maximalism” as the main barrier to a fair settlement, and said Iran was prepared to accept a “balanced and fair” agreement that would secure lasting peace and security across the region.
“Our red line is Iran’s national interests and the rights of the Iranian people,” said Pezeshkian, adding that if Washington adhered to international legal frameworks, reaching an agreement would not be out of reach.
The Iranian leader also called Gulf states Iran’s “brothers,” voicing regret that US military bases on their soil had been used in attacks on Iran. Tehran, he said, is ready to work with its neighbors toward regional peace and security with no presence or involvement of outside powers.
Putin restated Russia’s backing for diplomacy aimed at a political end to the war, and said Moscow stood ready to keep helping the search for a diplomatic solution, according to the statement. He stressed the need to respect Iran’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. He also supported Tehran’s calls for compensation for wartime damage and long-term security guarantees against further attacks.
Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to deepening cooperation under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty and to close coordination in international forums. Iran and Russia signed the treaty in January 2025 to strengthen ties in areas including trade, energy, transport and security.
Background: The US-Israel war with Iran began in late February with attacks on Iran, followed by Iranian retaliatory strikes across the region. Washington and Tehran signed an initial agreement in June, after mediation by Pakistan and Qatar, to halt hostilities and open the way to negotiations. Implementation has since stalled amid disagreements, including over security and navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.
The phone call between the Iranian and Russian presidents covered regional developments and the state of Iran-US negotiations and relations. Masoud Pezeshkian said an agreement was “not out of reach” provided Washington adhered to international legal frameworks.
Pezeshkian briefed Vladimir Putin on the Pakistan-mediated talks between Tehran and Washington. He identified American “double standards and maximalism” as the main barrier to a fair settlement, and said Iran was prepared to accept a “balanced and fair” agreement that would secure lasting peace and security across the region.
“Our red line is Iran’s national interests and the rights of the Iranian people,” said Pezeshkian, adding that if Washington adhered to international legal frameworks, reaching an agreement would not be out of reach.
The Iranian leader also called Gulf states Iran’s “brothers,” voicing regret that US military bases on their soil had been used in attacks on Iran. Tehran, he said, is ready to work with its neighbors toward regional peace and security with no presence or involvement of outside powers.
Putin restated Russia’s backing for diplomacy aimed at a political end to the war, and said Moscow stood ready to keep helping the search for a diplomatic solution, according to the statement. He stressed the need to respect Iran’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. He also supported Tehran’s calls for compensation for wartime damage and long-term security guarantees against further attacks.
Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to deepening cooperation under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty and to close coordination in international forums. Iran and Russia signed the treaty in January 2025 to strengthen ties in areas including trade, energy, transport and security.
Background: The US-Israel war with Iran began in late February with attacks on Iran, followed by Iranian retaliatory strikes across the region. Washington and Tehran signed an initial agreement in June, after mediation by Pakistan and Qatar, to halt hostilities and open the way to negotiations. Implementation has since stalled amid disagreements, including over security and navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.
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