403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Knowledge Economic City (KEC) Partners with TGP International to Develop a New Food Hall at Multaqa AlMadinah Mall
(MENAFN- mslgroup) Madinah, Saudi Arabia – 7 October 2026: Knowledge Economic City (KEC), a leading master developer, listed on the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul), regulated by the Economic Cities and Special Zones Authority (ECZA), and a key contributor to the urban and economic transformation of Madinah, has partnered with global hospitality agency TGP International to develop a new Food Hall at Multaqa AlMadinah Mall. The Food Hall will bring together a curated mix of local, regional and international restaurants and concepts, introducing a new social space for residents and visitors to meet and enjoy diverse experiences throughout the day. The agreement was signed at Retail Congress MENA 2026 (RECON) in Dubai, where KEC participated as a Platinum Sponsor.
Multaqa AlMadinah sits at the heart of Knowledge Economic City, a 6.8 million sqm city-scale destination. The wider KEC masterplan brings together residential, hospitality, retail, education and recreational uses, creating an integrated ecosystem around Multaqa AlMadinah.
KEC’s growing hospitality pipeline is expected to support year-round demand across retail, dining and entertainment, with more than 10,000 hospitality keys targeted by 2029 and approximately 42,000 keys envisioned at full development.
As this hospitality growth continues across Madinah, Multaqa AlMadinah’s role is reinforced as one of the primary destinations serving the aspirations of residents, visitors and pilgrims.
Positioned at the heart of Multaqa AlMadinah, the Food Hall is being developed as a major F&B and social dining destination, bringing together a curated mix of local, regional and international dining concepts within a contemporary environment.
The Food Hall is designed to broaden the visitor experience in Madinah, creating a social dining environment that responds to the city’s growing appeal as a destination for residents, visitors and pilgrims, while providing more reasons to gather, stay and return throughout the day and evening.
TGP International has been appointed to lead the development and operations of the Food Hall. The partnership was formalised by Abdulrahman Zolaly, Mall Manager at KEC, and Ryan Waddell, Head of Operations at TGP International, marking the next stage in the development of the destination.
TGP’s scope spans F&B strategy and master planning, concept development, interior design, brand and operator curation, operational planning and ongoing operations management. Working closely with KEC, TGP will help establish the Food Hall as a distinctive dining destination and an important footfall and experience anchor within Multaqa AlMadinah.
TGP International is renowned for developing and delivering award-winning food hall concepts and major hospitality destinations across the Middle East. Its regional portfolio includes Al Mamlaka Social Dining in Riyadh, multiple food hall projects across Saudi Arabia, and major F&B strategy and master planning assignments throughout the Kingdom. The agency is also delivering Msheireb Food Hall in Doha from concept through to operations, further demonstrating its experience in creating and managing distinctive, commercially focused F&B destinations across the region.
Dr Moath Al-Yahya, CEO of Knowledge Economic City, said: “The Food Hall is an important addition to the experience we are creating at Multaqa AlMadinah. Our ambition is to build a destination that goes beyond traditional retail by bringing together dining, hospitality, leisure and social experiences that respond to the needs of both Madinah’s residents and its visitors.
“TGP brings strong regional and international expertise in creating successful food-led destinations, and this partnership will help us deliver a distinctive F&B proposition that strengthens Multaqa AlMadinah’s position as a place to meet, dine and spend time.”
Simon Wright, Founder & Chairman of TGP International, said: “Multaqa AlMadinah is being developed as a major integrated destination, bringing together hospitality, retail, residential and recreational experiences. The Food Hall has an important role to play within this wider ecosystem by creating a distinctive social and culinary anchor at its heart.
“Working with KEC, our focus is to develop a destination that complements the ambition of the wider masterplan, showcases a compelling mix of local, regional and international concepts, and encourages residents and visitors to gather, explore and return throughout the day and evening.”
-Ends-
Multaqa AlMadinah sits at the heart of Knowledge Economic City, a 6.8 million sqm city-scale destination. The wider KEC masterplan brings together residential, hospitality, retail, education and recreational uses, creating an integrated ecosystem around Multaqa AlMadinah.
KEC’s growing hospitality pipeline is expected to support year-round demand across retail, dining and entertainment, with more than 10,000 hospitality keys targeted by 2029 and approximately 42,000 keys envisioned at full development.
As this hospitality growth continues across Madinah, Multaqa AlMadinah’s role is reinforced as one of the primary destinations serving the aspirations of residents, visitors and pilgrims.
Positioned at the heart of Multaqa AlMadinah, the Food Hall is being developed as a major F&B and social dining destination, bringing together a curated mix of local, regional and international dining concepts within a contemporary environment.
The Food Hall is designed to broaden the visitor experience in Madinah, creating a social dining environment that responds to the city’s growing appeal as a destination for residents, visitors and pilgrims, while providing more reasons to gather, stay and return throughout the day and evening.
TGP International has been appointed to lead the development and operations of the Food Hall. The partnership was formalised by Abdulrahman Zolaly, Mall Manager at KEC, and Ryan Waddell, Head of Operations at TGP International, marking the next stage in the development of the destination.
TGP’s scope spans F&B strategy and master planning, concept development, interior design, brand and operator curation, operational planning and ongoing operations management. Working closely with KEC, TGP will help establish the Food Hall as a distinctive dining destination and an important footfall and experience anchor within Multaqa AlMadinah.
TGP International is renowned for developing and delivering award-winning food hall concepts and major hospitality destinations across the Middle East. Its regional portfolio includes Al Mamlaka Social Dining in Riyadh, multiple food hall projects across Saudi Arabia, and major F&B strategy and master planning assignments throughout the Kingdom. The agency is also delivering Msheireb Food Hall in Doha from concept through to operations, further demonstrating its experience in creating and managing distinctive, commercially focused F&B destinations across the region.
Dr Moath Al-Yahya, CEO of Knowledge Economic City, said: “The Food Hall is an important addition to the experience we are creating at Multaqa AlMadinah. Our ambition is to build a destination that goes beyond traditional retail by bringing together dining, hospitality, leisure and social experiences that respond to the needs of both Madinah’s residents and its visitors.
“TGP brings strong regional and international expertise in creating successful food-led destinations, and this partnership will help us deliver a distinctive F&B proposition that strengthens Multaqa AlMadinah’s position as a place to meet, dine and spend time.”
Simon Wright, Founder & Chairman of TGP International, said: “Multaqa AlMadinah is being developed as a major integrated destination, bringing together hospitality, retail, residential and recreational experiences. The Food Hall has an important role to play within this wider ecosystem by creating a distinctive social and culinary anchor at its heart.
“Working with KEC, our focus is to develop a destination that complements the ambition of the wider masterplan, showcases a compelling mix of local, regional and international concepts, and encourages residents and visitors to gather, explore and return throughout the day and evening.”
-Ends-
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment