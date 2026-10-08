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AU Mediators Demand Congo Ceasefire Be Respected as Clashes Flare
(MENAFN) Mediators from the African Union pressed combatants in eastern Congo on Wednesday to honor their truce, warning against any move that could derail the country’s fragile peace effort as fighting flares again.
The appeal came just days after the facilitators traveled to Congo for talks on military de-escalation and on restarting negotiations with leaders of the AFC/M23 rebel group in Goma. Battlefield violence has persisted throughout, with government forces and the rebels each accusing the other of breaking the ceasefire.
In a statement, the panel said durable peace can only come through political dialogue and urged all sides to keep engaging in good faith in the Doha process. The panel “called for strict respect for ceasefire commitments, full cooperation with verification mechanisms and restraint from actions that could undermine the peace process,” the statement said.
The statement also underscored the “urgent need to protect civilians, particularly women and girls, prevent sexual and gender-based violence, and ensure accountability for violations.”
During the Congo leg of the trip, the delegation met representatives of the UN peacekeeping mission, then went to Nyiragongo territory to assess conditions for internally displaced people. The panel demanded that the warring parties guarantee safe, unobstructed humanitarian access and shield essential services and schools.
Restating its backing for Congo’s sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity, the panel said pledges must deliver concrete improvements for the communities caught in the conflict.
The diplomatic push builds on an August agreement in Switzerland, where Congo and the AFC/M23 rebels committed to drafting a roadmap of sequenced steps and timelines for negotiations under the Doha Framework Agreement, signed last year.
The M23 remains the central player in the conflict. The group controls large swaths of eastern Congo, including two provincial capitals, Goma and Bukavu, which it seized in early 2025. It is allegedly backed by neighboring Rwanda. Congo, the UN and Western nations accuse Kigali of supporting the rebels, a charge Rwanda denies.
The delegation, led by former Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, left Congo on Wednesday for Kigali, where it met Rwandan Foreign Minister Olivier Nduhungirehe.
The appeal came just days after the facilitators traveled to Congo for talks on military de-escalation and on restarting negotiations with leaders of the AFC/M23 rebel group in Goma. Battlefield violence has persisted throughout, with government forces and the rebels each accusing the other of breaking the ceasefire.
In a statement, the panel said durable peace can only come through political dialogue and urged all sides to keep engaging in good faith in the Doha process. The panel “called for strict respect for ceasefire commitments, full cooperation with verification mechanisms and restraint from actions that could undermine the peace process,” the statement said.
The statement also underscored the “urgent need to protect civilians, particularly women and girls, prevent sexual and gender-based violence, and ensure accountability for violations.”
During the Congo leg of the trip, the delegation met representatives of the UN peacekeeping mission, then went to Nyiragongo territory to assess conditions for internally displaced people. The panel demanded that the warring parties guarantee safe, unobstructed humanitarian access and shield essential services and schools.
Restating its backing for Congo’s sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity, the panel said pledges must deliver concrete improvements for the communities caught in the conflict.
The diplomatic push builds on an August agreement in Switzerland, where Congo and the AFC/M23 rebels committed to drafting a roadmap of sequenced steps and timelines for negotiations under the Doha Framework Agreement, signed last year.
The M23 remains the central player in the conflict. The group controls large swaths of eastern Congo, including two provincial capitals, Goma and Bukavu, which it seized in early 2025. It is allegedly backed by neighboring Rwanda. Congo, the UN and Western nations accuse Kigali of supporting the rebels, a charge Rwanda denies.
The delegation, led by former Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, left Congo on Wednesday for Kigali, where it met Rwandan Foreign Minister Olivier Nduhungirehe.
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