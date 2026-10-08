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WHO Presses Russia for Answers on Lab Worker’s Mystery Death
(MENAFN) The World Health Organization is demanding more details from Russia after a laboratory worker died of suspected pneumonic plague and a second employee reportedly fell ill with pneumonia of unknown cause, the agency’s chief said Wednesday.
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a post on X that the worker at the Irkutsk Antiplague Research Institute died Oct. 2 after being hospitalized with “severe pneumonia.” The WHO has asked Russia to clarify what caused the illness, which pathogen triggered the public health response and what is known about the second employee, he said.
“Timely, complete and transparent information sharing” is essential to resolve conflicting reports and gauge the real risk to public health, he added. Early media accounts pointed to pneumonic plague following an alleged “accidental laboratory exposure,” he said.
Answering a WHO verification request under the International Health Regulations, Russian authorities said no plague cases had been registered recently in Irkutsk Oblast. They told the agency that an epidemiological investigation had been carried out, preventive and control measures put in place, and identified contacts monitored and tested. No high-threat pathogens turned up among those contacts, and medical observation of all of them is now complete, according to the authorities.
WHO officials told reporters in Geneva later Wednesday that the cause of death remains unknown and that the available information is too thin for a full risk assessment.
“We don’t know exactly how this person died,” WHO’s Maria Van Kerkhove said. “We know that she had pneumonia. We know it was a fatal case.”
She said the agency understands that laboratory tests were run but that the causative agent has not been identified. The WHO wants to know which tests were performed, which pathogens were examined and whether further analysis is underway.
Officials said Russia characterized the illness as “community-acquired severe pneumonia of unknown etiology,” a description that would suggest authorities believe the infection did not start in the laboratory. Van Kerkhove said the WHO still intends to determine both what caused the infection and how the worker contracted it.
The agency is also pressing for details on conditions at the facility: which pathogens the worker handled, what protective equipment was used and whether any laboratory incident occurred.
WHO officials stressed that their initial risk assessment rested on reports of suspected pneumonic plague, a disease whose dangers are well understood. With the pathogen now unidentified, they said, there is not enough information to judge the risk of further spread.
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a post on X that the worker at the Irkutsk Antiplague Research Institute died Oct. 2 after being hospitalized with “severe pneumonia.” The WHO has asked Russia to clarify what caused the illness, which pathogen triggered the public health response and what is known about the second employee, he said.
“Timely, complete and transparent information sharing” is essential to resolve conflicting reports and gauge the real risk to public health, he added. Early media accounts pointed to pneumonic plague following an alleged “accidental laboratory exposure,” he said.
Answering a WHO verification request under the International Health Regulations, Russian authorities said no plague cases had been registered recently in Irkutsk Oblast. They told the agency that an epidemiological investigation had been carried out, preventive and control measures put in place, and identified contacts monitored and tested. No high-threat pathogens turned up among those contacts, and medical observation of all of them is now complete, according to the authorities.
WHO officials told reporters in Geneva later Wednesday that the cause of death remains unknown and that the available information is too thin for a full risk assessment.
“We don’t know exactly how this person died,” WHO’s Maria Van Kerkhove said. “We know that she had pneumonia. We know it was a fatal case.”
She said the agency understands that laboratory tests were run but that the causative agent has not been identified. The WHO wants to know which tests were performed, which pathogens were examined and whether further analysis is underway.
Officials said Russia characterized the illness as “community-acquired severe pneumonia of unknown etiology,” a description that would suggest authorities believe the infection did not start in the laboratory. Van Kerkhove said the WHO still intends to determine both what caused the infection and how the worker contracted it.
The agency is also pressing for details on conditions at the facility: which pathogens the worker handled, what protective equipment was used and whether any laboratory incident occurred.
WHO officials stressed that their initial risk assessment rested on reports of suspected pneumonic plague, a disease whose dangers are well understood. With the pathogen now unidentified, they said, there is not enough information to judge the risk of further spread.
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