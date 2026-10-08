Gate Partners With Visa To Launch Crypto-Linked Card Across 40+ Countries And Territories

HONG KONG, Oct. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gate has announced a collaboration with Visa to launch a crypto-linked card, further expanding the use of digital assets in everyday spending and global commerce. The product is expected to launch across 40+ markets globally, allowing users to make payments with digital assets online and in-store wherever Visa is accepted and more conveniently connect their Gate accounts with real-world spending.

When users make payments with the crypto-linked Visa card launched by Gate, the relevant crypto assets will be automatically converted into fiat currency at the point of sale, allowing digital assets held in their Gate accounts to be used for everyday shopping, dining, travel, and other expenses. Users can also apply for and manage the card through the Gate app and access related payment services within a familiar platform environment. Details regarding supported markets, eligibility requirements, supported assets, and service availability can be found on the product page.

Visa has an extensive global digital payments acceptance network spanning more than 175 million merchant locations across more than 200 countries and territories. Through this partnership, Gate is connecting its digital asset capabilities with Visa's payments infrastructure, enabling users to use digital assets across a broader range of commercial scenarios and further expanding their application in everyday payments. More than 160 stablecoin-linked Visa card programmes are now live globally, with payment volume up nearly 200% year-over-year, demonstrating the rapid expansion of crypto card adoption.

This partnership builds on Gate's existing global user base and multi-asset service capabilities. Founded in 2013, Gate now serves more than 61 million users, supports trading across 5,300+ crypto assets and 12,800+ stock assets, and provides access to TradFi products spanning metals, stocks, indices, forex, and commodities. The platform was among the first to implement 100% Proof of Reserves and has built a diversified product and ecosystem portfolio. Its broad user base, multi-asset product offering, and platform capabilities provide the foundation for Gate to extend the use of digital assets into everyday payment scenarios.

Gate has officially launched Gate Money, a globally integrated financial services application. Gate Money brings digital assets, fiat currencies, stocks, ETFs, gold, bank accounts, and payments together in the Gate app. Eligible users can also apply online for a global bank account held in their own name and manage fund receipts, transfers, asset conversions, and payments in one place. Gate's crypto-linked Visa card further connects assets held in Gate accounts with global payment scenarios, extending Gate Money's financial services into more everyday spending use cases and giving users greater flexibility in how they use their assets. Currently, users can update the Gate App to v8.39.0 to enable Gate Money.

Gate Founder and CEO, Dr. Han, said: "Digital assets are gradually becoming part of everyday financial life. This partnership with Visa connects the digital asset accounts Gate users already know with a broad range of commercial scenarios, making digital asset payments more intuitive and better aligned with everyday needs. As the service launches across more than 40 countries and territories, we aim to give users greater flexibility in how they use their assets and further expand the practical use of digital assets in global commerce."

Nischint Sanghavi, Head of Digital Currencies, APAC, said: "Consumers want payment methods that are flexible, convenient, and widely accepted. Visa is committed to working with partners to expand payment choices and connect new forms of value to established digital payments infrastructure. Through our partnership with Gate, we look forward to enabling more users to use digital assets wherever Visa is accepted, further enriching their everyday payment experience."

In recent years, digital assets have increasingly expanded into practical use cases such as payments, consumption, and cross-border commerce. By connecting digital asset accounts with Visa's payments network, crypto cards offer users a more intuitive way to use digital assets and serve as an important gateway to integrating them into everyday economic activity.

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About Gate

Gate, founded in 2013 by Dr. Han, is one of the world's leading cryptocurrency and integrated financial services platforms, spanning financial and everyday use cases including asset management, trading and payments. Serving over 61 million users globally, it supports trading across 5,300+ digital assets and 12,800+ stock assets, while providing access to a comprehensive range of TradFi assets, including metals, stocks, indices, forex, and commodities to meet users' end-to-end needs across asset holding, trading and spending, trading and spending. As an industry benchmark, Gate was among the first platforms to implement 100% Proof of Reserves. Its ecosystem includes Gate Money, Gate Wallet, Gate Ventures, Gate for AI Agent, and a wide range of products and services.

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Media Contact:

Kana Wen

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Disclaimer:

This content does not constitute an offer, solicitation, or recommendation. You should always seek independent professional advice before making investment decisions. Note that Gate may restrict or prohibit certain services in specific jurisdictions. Card services are not intended for, and should not be accessed by, those in any jurisdictions where such services are prohibited by law. For more information, please read the User Agreement.

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