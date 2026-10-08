American Home Water & Air Announces Availability Of The Governor Water Softener With Built-In Leak Detection

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PHOENIX, AZ, Oct. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Home Water & Air has announced the availability of The Governor, a water softener designed for Arizona homes that combines water softening with built-in leak detection, connected monitoring and automatic water shutoff capabilities.







The Governor is designed to address two household water concerns in a single system: hard water and water leaks. The system uses high-quality cross-link resin to remove calcium and magnesium from water while monitoring household water-flow patterns through a connected cellular application. According to the company, the product became available in August.

“The Governor brings water softening and whole-home water monitoring together in one system, giving homeowners access to information about their water use while addressing hard-water conditions,” said Prat Gupta from American Home Water & Air.

American Home Water & Air developed The Governor using Drop and Fleck plumbing technologies and has the water softeners custom manufactured with high-quality resin in Phoenix, Arizona. The system is available in 32K, 48K and 64K configurations, with listed pricing of $3,499, $3,599, and $3,699, respectively.







The Governor's leak-detection functionality is designed to monitor water use continuously and identify unusual activity, including potential slow leaks, running toilets, and other changes in household water flow. When a potential leak is detected, the system can send an alert through its connected application and can automatically shut off the home's water supply.

The system also includes smart learning, water-consumption data and a Vacation Mode intended to allow homeowners to continue monitoring household water use while away from home. The connected application uses cellular connectivity for monitoring and alerts.

Alongside leak detection, The Governor is designed to soften water by reducing calcium and magnesium. American Home Water & Air states that reducing mineral buildup can help limit scale accumulation in plumbing fixtures and household appliances. The company also identifies potential household benefits associated with softened water, including changes in laundry performance and the way hair and skin feel after washing.

The Governor is available with a five-year warranty covering specified leak-detection components, including the inner leak valve and modem. The softener equipment, including the resin, fiberglass, and brine tank, carries a 10-year warranty on parts, while installation and repair labor carries a 10-year warranty, according to the company.

The company also provides customer orientation covering salt levels, consumption and system expectations. American Home Water & Air notes that salt needs to be maintained for proper operation and that allowing the system to run out of salt may damage the resin and affect warranty coverage.

The Governor can also be considered for retrofit applications for homes that already have a water softener. The company says its technicians can discuss existing equipment and available options with homeowners.

The product announcement comes as American Home Water & Air expands its residential water-treatment offerings with a system that combines water softening and water-flow monitoring. The company says the system is intended to provide homeowners with a centralized approach to water treatment and leak monitoring.

Homeowners seeking information about The Governor can contact American Home Water & Air or visit americanhomewater.com.

About American Home Water & Air

American Home Water & Air provides residential water and air services and equipment in Arizona. The company offers water treatment solutions and related home services, including water-softening systems. The Governor is among its current water-treatment offerings.





Media Contact

Company Name: American Home Water & Air

Contact Person: Mr. Prat Gupta

Email:...

Phone: 602.428.5003

Country: United States

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CONTACT: Media Contact Company Name: American Home Water & Air Contact Person: Mr. Prat Gupta Email:... Phone: 602.428.5003 Country: United States Website: