Thomas E Genders Introduces Connect The Dots, A Beginner's Guide To Understanding The Bible's Greatest Story On Website

Connect The Dots by Thomas E Genders

'Connect The Dots', combined with a new Bible summary, was developed for seekers of faith, revealing how the narrative of Scripture weaves together God's plan.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Developed by Thomas E. Genders, the previously featured author of "From A Doubting Thomas to Daily Grace", 'Connect the Dots' and 'Navigating The 66' guide readers through the redemptive arc that extends from Genesis through Revelation. This simple-to-follow course was created for people who want to gain a broader understanding of Scripture, recognizing how individual biblical events, themes, and books connect to the bigger picture.

Before attempting to embark on an extensive theological study or spend countless hours working through detailed commentaries, this study guide and book, together, reveal the sixty-six books of the Christian Bible in seven consistent, logical, and thematic epochs for new believers to easily digest. By focusing on the redemptive thread throughout the Bible, Connect the Dots offers readers a structured path through God's story in a format designed to be easily understood by new and non-believers alike.

The guide is designed to provide church leaders a unique, structured study that encourages discussion and further engagement with Scripture. The seven-week format provides a clear framework that groups can follow together.

Readers have described the approach as one that can transform Scripture study from a confusing task into an engaging and eye-opening journey. By presenting the Bible through a clear thematic structure, participants move beyond isolated passages and develop a stronger understanding of how the books of Scripture connect.

Navigating The 66 and Connect the Dots make biblical study approachable for anyone wanting greater clarity without becoming overwhelmed early on in their walk by the sheer scale and complexity of the Bible.

Thomas Genders is an independent author, songwriter, and retired technical professional with an extensive background in higher education and enterprise infrastructure. Drawing on a lifelong dedication to deep study, clear thinking, and creative expression, he ventured into writing original music and thoughtfully crafted manuscripts. Thomas currently focuses on works that inspire faith, reflection, and spiritual growth.

Those who are ready to explore Connect the Dots or learn more about the study guide should visit the website -us

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Thomas E Genders

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Thomas E Genders Introduces Connect The Dots, A Beginner's Guide To Understanding The Bible's Greatest Story On Website News Provided By BrightKey PR October 08, 2026, 09:19 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Religion



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