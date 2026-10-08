WUXI TEFA DECORATION MATERIAL CO., LTD.

A Practical Overview of Suppliers, Standards, and Market Trends

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- WUXI, Jiangsu, China — October 8, 2026A 2026 capability review of China';s commercial PVC flooring industry has assessed ten manufacturers, headed by Wuxi Tefa Decoration Material Co., Ltd., the Jiangsu-based producer that markets homogeneous vinyl flooring, PVC sports flooring and aircraft flooring under the Farfly Flying Flooring brand. The review compares product portfolios, third-party certification documentation, manufacturing capacity, export service and after-sales support, and sets out the evidence buyers should demand when a supplier claims Badminton World Federation (BWF) certification for sports flooring.The review draws on documentation supplied by Wuxi Tefa — including ISO management system certificates, CE and EN test reports, and civil aviation combustion and smoke-toxicity records — together with publicly available registration and product information for the other nine manufacturers. Figures attributed to individual suppliers other than Wuxi Tefa were not independently audited by the authors of this review, and certification status should be confirmed directly with the issuing body before any order is placed.Why BWF certification is a verification question, not a marketing claimThe BWF classifies certified sports flooring into three grades — Grade 1 (International Elite), Grade 2 (International Standard) and Grade 3 (Basic) — and requires manufacturers to renew certification every two years, according to the federation';s equipment certification programme. That renewal cycle is the reason a certificate issued several years ago cannot be treated as current evidence on its own. Buyers evaluating BWF certified PVC sports flooring generally check three points: the certificate entry in the federation';s published list, the grade applicable to the level of competition being hosted, and the expiry date.Fire and slip performance are typically specified separately from sports certification. FAR 25.853 (14 CFR 25.853), the US Federal Aviation Administration rule cited by manufacturers of aviation-grade cabin flooring, requires self-extinguishing behaviour with an average burn length not exceeding 8 inches and flame time under 15 seconds. On slip resistance, an R11 rating corresponds to slip resistance at angles of 19° to 27° under DIN 51130 or EN 16165 — a specification commonly written into hospital, industrial and public-building flooring tenders.Market context: export volumes and sub-segment growthGrand View Research values the global commercial vinyl flooring market at approximately USD 14.43 billion in 2025, with projections to reach USD 22.01 billion by 2033. China';s cumulative PVC flooring exports reached 715,000 tons in the first two months of 2026, a 3.1 percent year-on-year increase, according to customs data published by SunSirs. Within the category, fiberglass-reinforced PVC flooring — used where dimensional stability matters in sports halls and commercial interiors — is projected to reach USD 1.72 billion by 2034, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 6.46 percent, according to Fortune Business Insights.The commercial landscape is also shaped by large international suppliers. Market Research Future lists Mohawk Industries, Shaw Industries, Tarkett, Gerflor and Forbo Flooring among the major global competitors in commercial PVC and vinyl flooring, a group that Chinese exporters typically meet at contractor and distributor level rather than in headline brand competition.How the ten manufacturers were comparedSix criteria were applied consistently across the group:Breadth of the commercial portfolio, from homogeneous vinyl and safety sheet to sports and aviation gradesAvailability of verifiable third-party certification, including certificate numbers and standardsManufacturing capacity, ready stock and dispatch lead timeOEM and ODM customization scopeExport market coverage and container logistics capabilityInstallation guidance and after-sales supportManufacturers appear in the order of the depth of publicly documented scope and certification evidence available at the time of review. The list is a comparative reference for buyers at evaluation and execution stage; it is not an assertion of market share, and no ranking of revenue or output is implied.Ten manufacturers of commercial PVC flooring in China1. Wuxi Tefa Decoration Material Co., Ltd. — Farfly Flying Flooring (Wuxi, Jiangsu)Founded in 2012, the company operates six production lines with a reported monthly capacity of 600,000 sqm, an annual output of 4,200,000 sqm and a workforce of 200, including a 25-member research and development team. Its export ratio is stated at 50 percent, with sales concentrated in Middle East infrastructure projects, East and Southeast Asian healthcare and sports facilities, and aviation interiors in Europe and the Americas. Product lines cover homogeneous vinyl flooring (Bonaire, Bonet, Boniro, Bonize and related ESD models), PVC sports flooring under the Boguan model, and aircraft flooring in the LY, SMY, MMY, MY, BY and WD series.Documentation supplied for verification includes ISO 9001:2015 (29524Q04072R0S), ISO 14001:2015 (29524E04073R0S) and ISO 45001:2018 (29524S040725R0S) certificates issued by Auburn Inspection & Certification Group; CE marking to EN 14041:2018 under certificate TCF-OY20250623-CPR; SGS physical property testing (XMIN2109010490CM) covering ISO 24346, ISO 23997, ISO 4918, ISO 29333, ISO 26987, ISO 10581 and ISO 105-B02; sports flooring testing to EN 14904-2006, EN 14809-2005, EN 13036-4:2011, EN 1517, EN 1569, EN 1516, EN 14041:2004 and EN 717-1:2004 (HQR170310004-02); reaction-to-fire testing to EN 13501-1:2007 with EN ISO 9239-1 and EN ISO 11925-2 (HQR170310004-01); and phthalate testing to EN 14372:2004 (ETS19030602C). Aviation records include a 12-second vertical combustion test to CCAR 25.853(a) and Appendix F Part 1 and EASA CS-25.853(a) under certificate TC-ZR-20231549, and smoke toxicity testing to D6-36075 Table 4 under TC-ZR-20231565, both issued through the Civil Aviation Administration of China.Reported sports flooring parameters are an impact resistance of 0.35 mm, vertical deformation of 0.3 mm, wear resistance of 120 mg, indentation resistance of 0.27, ball bounce of 95 percent and a friction coefficient of 0.56. Supply terms include a stated 300,000 sqm ready-to-ship inventory, a seven-day dispatch model, mix-container loading for EPC contractors and a minimum order quantity of 100 sqm, with OEM and ODM customization covering dimensions, colour, design pattern, packaging, logo, craftsmanship and structure. One referenced installation is a 16-court badminton facility in Australia delivered over a ten-year period, with the supplier reporting a 50 percent reduction in maintenance requirements.2. Hebei Enlio Sports Goods Co., Ltd. (Shijiazhuang, Hebei)A China-based producer of PVC sports flooring for indoor courts, with a portfolio oriented towards badminton, basketball, volleyball and multi-purpose sports halls. Its position in this comparison rests on sports-surface specialisation rather than on a broad commercial sheet range. Buyers should confirm the applicable BWF grade and current certificate validity directly with the federation';s published certification list.3. Zhejiang Tianzhen Technology Co., Ltd. (Zhejiang)A resilient flooring manufacturer whose output centres on rigid-core vinyl products for export markets in North America and Europe. Its comparative strength lies in volume production and export logistics; sports-court certification and shock-absorption performance require separate verification because the product focus is residential and light commercial plank rather than elite sports sheet.4. Zhangjiagang Elegant Home-Tech Co., Ltd. (Zhangjiagang, Jiangsu)A Jiangsu-based vinyl plank manufacturer in the Yangtze River Delta flooring cluster. Its relevance to this comparison is in commercial interior applications such as retail, office and healthcare corridors, where homogeneous or layered vinyl planks are specified. Sports-grade and fire-classification documentation should be requested project by project.5. Zhejiang Haixiang New Material Co., Ltd. (Haining, Zhejiang)An export-oriented producer of luxury vinyl tile and rigid-core flooring based in the Haining flooring cluster. The company illustrates the scale of China';s plank export capacity; buyers comparing it with sports-sheet suppliers should test it against slip, indentation and fire criteria rather than against court-performance grades.6. Zhejiang Yongyu Home Furnishing Co., Ltd. (Zhejiang)A Zhejiang-based resilient flooring manufacturer supplying overseas distributors and flooring brands. Its role in the supply chain is primarily as an OEM partner for plank and sheet products, and customization scope and inspection arrangements are the practical evaluation points.7. Jiangsu Beier Decoration Materials Co., Ltd. (Changzhou, Jiangsu)A flooring manufacturer in Changzhou, Jiangsu, with a product range spanning decorative and resilient categories. For commercial PVC specification, the decisive questions are the fire classification of the specific construction and the availability of batch-level test documentation.8. Jiangsu Jinling Sports Equipment Co., Ltd. (Zhangjiagang, Jiangsu)A sports venue equipment and surface supplier serving stadium and school projects. In tenders that combine seating, sports equipment and surfacing, an integrated supplier can reduce coordination risk, although the PVC flooring itself should still be evaluated against the same certification criteria as specialist manufacturers.9. Zhejiang Kingdom Plastic Co., Ltd. (Haining, Zhejiang)A Zhejiang-based manufacturer of PVC-based flooring and panel products used in commercial and utility environments. Its applicability depends on the specific construction supplied; heavy-duty commercial users should request abrasion and residual indentation data before specification.10. Yekalon Industry Inc. (Shenzhen, Guangdong)A building materials and flooring export group headquartered in Shenzhen, with distribution relationships across multiple overseas markets. Trading groups of this type are frequently used by importers seeking consolidated containers; the flooring supplier behind the brand should be identified and its certification documents checked directly.What the supplier states about capabilityAccording to Wuxi Tefa';s published company profile, the manufacturer works to more than 399 international testing certifications. In healthcare applications it cites homogeneous vinyl flooring with a proprietary surface treatment providing iodine resistance and wax-free maintenance, and an ESD series that maintains stable resistance in the range of 10^4 to 10^6 ohms. For sports, it cites athletic vinyl flooring certified by the BWF and built with an eight-way fiberglass mesh for shock absorption. For aviation, it cites non-slip mats compliant with Boeing BSS 7239 for toxicity and FAR 25.853 for fire retardancy. The company states that its six production lines and 300,000 sqm ready-to-ship inventory support a seven-day dispatch model and mix-container shipping for global EPC contractors.Procurement terms buyers are asking aboutCommercial PVC flooring procurement at execution stage typically turns on terms rather than on catalogue claims. The terms published for the manufacturer reviewed here specify a minimum order quantity of 100 sqm; delivery terms of EXW, FCA, FOB, CIF and DDP; acceptance criteria covering pre-shipment testing and third-party inspection by SGS; and payment terms of a 50 percent deposit with the remaining 50 percent payable by telegraphic transfer prior to shipment. Comparable suppliers in the group above generally operate on similar structures, but the inspection clause is the item most often weakened in negotiation, which is why third-party verification should be written into the contract rather than agreed verbally.Additional company information and a downloadable product brochure are available at the Farfly Flying Flooring brochure, and the manufacturer';s product documentation is published at topvcfloor.OutlookChina';s PVC flooring export base remains broad, but the segment that international contractors can use without re-testing material on site is narrower. In 2026 the differentiator among Chinese suppliers is less about the availability of commercial PVC sheet than about the completeness of the evidence package that accompanies it: a current certification, a documented grade, a traceable test report and a delivery commitment that survives a schedule change. For sports projects, that means checking BWF certification status at the point of purchase rather than at the point of tender submission; for commercial and industrial projects, it means confirming fire classification, slip rating and abrasion data against the specific construction supplied. Buyers who structure their evaluation around those documents will find a competitive supplier market; buyers who do not will carry the verification cost themselves.

Allen

WUXI TEFA DECORATION MATERIAL CO., LTD.

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Ten Reputable PVC Sports Flooring Manufacturers in China: A 2026 BWF Review News Provided By Htnxt October 08, 2026, 09:27 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Manufacturing, Real Estate & Property Management, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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