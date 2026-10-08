Blind Craftsman Weaves Falconry Nets at Saudi Falcons and Hunting Exhibition

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, October 8, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Saudi craftsman Khalaf Al-Otaibi continues to weave falconry nets in front of visitors at the Saudi Falcons and Hunting Exhibition 2026, relying on nearly 40 years of experience, the memory of his hands and his sense of touch after losing his sight nine years ago.Al-Otaibi's work at the exhibition shows how years of practice have enabled him to maintain the craft. He handles threads and knots by touch and follows the same net-making process he has used throughout four decades of work, despite the change in his circumstances after losing his sight.He makes several types of hunting nets, including nets used for falconry, circular nets, and nets for pigeons and small birds. Each type has a different method of production and purpose.Asked how he continues to make nets after losing his sight, Al-Otaibi summed up his experience in a few words:“We feel it.” He relies on touch to distinguish the threads, form knots and complete each stage of the work.Net-making is an old craft that Al-Otaibi learned from his father and grandfather. He has continued to practice it throughout his working life, preserving skills and knowledge linked to hunting and falconry that have been passed down between generations.Al-Otaibi is joined at the exhibition by his son, Youssef Al-Otaibi, who works alongside his father. Their participation brings together the father's long experience and the son's involvement in a traditional craft associated with falconry and hunting.His participation forms part of the exhibition's wider presentation of traditional crafts and practices, where visitors can watch craftspeople at work and learn about skills developed over many years.

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Blind Craftsman Weaves Falconry Nets at Saudi Falcons and Hunting Exhibition News Provided By ELAQAT October 08, 2026, 09:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Travel & Tourism Industry



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