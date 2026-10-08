Impactfactory.Ai Version 1.8 Introduces MIA, A Virtual Chief Marketing Officer To Coordinate AI-Powered Marketing

Impact Factory's new AI Media Buyer analyzes performance on each platform against industry-specific benchmarks

New agent architecture provides a conversational Virtual CMO coordinating specialist AI agents, campaigns and analyzes performance across advertising platforms

- Dr. Duane Varan, CEO/Founder ImpactFactoryCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ImpactFactory today announced the release of Version 1.8, introducing a new generation of AI agents designed to make sophisticated marketing management easier and more accessible for small businesses.At the center of the release is MIA - short for Marketing Intelligence Advisor - Impact Factory's new Virtual Chief Marketing Officer, an AI agent that coordinates the work of the platform's specialized marketing agents. Rather than requiring users to navigate individual tools and capabilities, MIA provides a single conversational point of interaction - much like working with a human CMO who then directs the rest of a marketing team.Users can discuss objectives, ideas, budgets and priorities with MIA. She asks questions when additional direction is needed, coordinates the appropriate specialist agents, and helps carry campaigns from planning through execution and analysis.“The breakthrough isn't simply having more AI agents - it's having someone manage them,” said Dr. Duane Varan, Founder and CEO of ImpactFactory.“A small business owner shouldn't need to figure out which AI tool to use or which marketing specialist to consult. They should be able to talk to their CMO, explain what they're trying to accomplish, and let the CMO coordinate everything else. That's what MIA is designed to do.”A CMO Who Is There When You Need HerMIA builds on Impact Factory's conversational AI capabilities with a fully two-way conversational experience. She can listen and respond while simultaneously working, allowing users to continue talking with her while she gathers information, coordinates other agents and progresses multiple tasks in the background.That capability is particularly powerful on a mobile phone because it puts Impact Factory alongside business owners wherever marketing decisions and ideas happen. MIA can be part of the conversation during a client meeting, help develop an idea while traveling between appointments, discuss campaign performance during a commute, or capture and begin acting on an idea the moment it occurs.Rather than requiring users to stop what they are doing, open software and begin a new workflow, Impact Factory can become part of the way they already work.“The goal is to make the technology disappear into the conversation,” Varan said.“MIA means your CMO can be at the table whenever you need her. The experience is designed to feel less like using AI and more like working side-by-side with a real CMO.”A Virtual Marketing Team Working Behind the ScenesImpact Factory includes specialized AI agents supporting different marketing functions. Version 1.8 substantially expands their ability to work together, with MIA serving as the coordinating layer between the user and the underlying agents.The agents are also increasingly multimodal and capable of working across multiple tasks simultaneously, allowing campaigns to move more fluidly between strategy, creative development, media planning, execution and measurement.MIA can help schedule campaigns while taking previous marketing activity into account, including what has already been communicated, which approaches have performed well and which have not. The system can also analyze competitor activity and incorporate those insights into future campaigns.The result is intended to resemble an ongoing marketing relationship rather than a series of isolated AI interactions.“Marketing shouldn't start from zero every time a business launches a campaign,” Varan said.“A good CMO remembers what was tried before, understands what worked, knows what competitors are doing and uses that knowledge to make the next campaign better. We're building that same continuity into Impact Factory.”A Smarter AI Media BuyerVersion 1.8 also introduces major enhancements to Impact Factory's AI Media Buyer, a specialist agent focused on advertising performance, marketing analytics and the technical complexities associated with managing digital advertising accounts.The Media Buyer brings together performance metrics from advertising platforms including Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X, YouTube and LinkedIn, giving businesses a more unified view of campaign performance.Rather than simply reporting numbers, the agent interprets them.Campaign metrics can be evaluated against relevant benchmark data, helping businesses understand whether performance is above or below typical results for their sector. Measures such as cost per click can therefore be viewed in context rather than as isolated statistics.The Media Buyer can identify areas of potential underperformance, surface opportunities for improvement and provide recommendations to MIA and the user. Those insights can then inform subsequent campaigns, allowing the system to learn from performance rather than treating each campaign as an isolated activity.“Small businesses are surrounded by marketing metrics, but having data and knowing what it means are very different things,” Varan said.“If a campaign has a certain cost per click, the important question isn't just what the number is. The question is whether that number is good for that type of business, why it might be high or low, and what should be done about it. That's where an AI media buyer can become incredibly valuable.”AI Recommendations, Human ControlWhile Version 1.8 expands what Impact Factory's agents can manage, decisions involving advertising spend remain with the user.MIA and the Media Buyer can analyze performance, compare results with benchmarks, recommend changes, schedule campaigns and help manage campaign activity, but users retain control over decisions involving their advertising dollars.Impact Factory believes this combination provides a practical balance between AI automation and human oversight.“There are many things businesses are increasingly comfortable delegating to AI, but spending their money is understandably different,” Varan said.“Our approach is to give businesses the intelligence of an expert marketing team while keeping the financial decision where it belongs - in human hands.”From AI Tools to an AI Marketing OrganizationImpactFactory was created as an integrated AI marketing platform for small businesses, combining capabilities that traditionally require multiple agencies, software platforms and specialist providers.The platform supports brand development, websites, social media, email campaigns, video and advertising production, competitor intelligence, media placement, campaign optimization and performance analysis. It also enables businesses to create advertising and place it across digital and premium television channels.Version 1.8 represents the next stage in that model: connecting those capabilities through an intelligent management layer.Instead of asking small businesses to become experts in AI, advertising platforms, analytics and marketing technology, Impact Factory is designed to allow them to simply talk to MIA, while a coordinated team of specialist AI agents operates behind the scenes.“The future of AI marketing isn't going to be businesses juggling dozens of AI tools,” Varan said.“It's going to feel much more like having an incredibly capable marketing department working for you. You talk to your CMO. Your CMO coordinates the team. And the technology disappears into the background.”About ImpactFactoryImpactFactory is an AI-powered digital marketing platform designed to give small businesses access to capabilities traditionally associated with full-service marketing agencies and enterprise marketing teams. The platform brings together brand development, website creation, social media, email, video and advertising production, competitor intelligence, media placement, campaign optimization and performance analytics within a unified AI-powered environment. Subscriptions start at $99/month.For more information, visit ImpactFactory.

Duane Varan

Impact Factory

+1 512-300-1847

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ImpactFactory Version 1.8 Introduces MIA, a Virtual Chief Marketing Officer to Coordinate AI-Powered Marketing News Provided By Impact Factory October 08, 2026, 09:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail



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