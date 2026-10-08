Four Suspected Bangladeshi Nationals Held In Assam

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Oct 8 (IANS) Four people suspected to be Bangladeshi nationals were held by Assam Police in Guwahati for questioning, officials said on Thursday, as the city police continued its crackdown on suspected foreign nationals allegedly staying without valid documents.

According to police, the four individuals were detected in the Dispur area during ongoing verification drives and were taken into custody for questioning. Their identities, nationality and documents are being verified, while authorities are also examining the circumstances under which they entered Guwahati.

Police said further details would be shared after completion of the verification process.

The latest detention comes days after a series of operations in different parts of Guwahati, during which several persons suspected to be Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended.

In one of the recent operations, five suspected Bangladeshi nationals were intercepted at Paltan Bazar railway station while travelling on the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express.

Police subsequently traced the group to a hotel identified as Vintage Home, where the five were allegedly accommodated. The operation also led to the arrest of the hotel owner, two managers and another person suspected of facilitating the stay of the alleged foreign nationals.

In another operation, 13 suspected Bangladeshi nationals were detained from the Shanti Hotel as part of the ongoing verification drive.

Authorities have initiated proceedings for their expulsion under applicable provisions of the Immigrants Act, police said.

The latest action in Dispur highlights the intensified efforts by Guwahati Police to identify and verify suspected foreign nationals residing in the city without valid travel or identity documents.

Police are also examining whether the detainees have any links with facilitators or networks involved in arranging accommodation and movement for suspected illegal immigrants.

Officials said the nationality and legal status of the four persons detained in Dispur would be established only after verification of their documents and other available records. Further details are awaited.