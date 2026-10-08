Delhi HC Issues Summons On Kangana Ranaut's Plea Seeking Protection Of Personality Rights

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 8 (IANS) Actress and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has approached the Delhi High Court seeking protection of her personality and publicity rights against the alleged unauthorised use and misuse of her identity, including through pornographic and obscene content posted across digital platforms.

A single-judge Bench of Justice Vikas Mahajan issued summons in the suit and also issued notice on the interim injunction application filed by the actress.

During the proceedings, counsel appearing for Ranaut submitted that she was aggrieved by pornographic and obscene content posted against her on social media.

The High Court asked Ranaut's counsel to provide the names of the defendants against whom a takedown order was being sought, indicating that an appropriate order may be passed on the interim injunction application after the details are furnished.

It also directed the actress' counsel to file a revised memo of parties after certain defendants were removed from the proceedings.

The matter has now been listed for further hearing on February 3, 2027.

The development comes amid a growing number of personality rights disputes before the Delhi High Court involving allegations of AI-generated impersonation, deepfakes, fake endorsements and unauthorised commercial exploitation of public figures' identities.

In recent months, former cricketer Gautam Gambhir, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar, spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, actors Arjun Kapoor, Allu Arjun, Nagarjuna, Varun Dhawan, Kajol, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, singer Jubin Nautiyal, filmmaker Karan Johar, podcaster Raj Shamani, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and actor Naga Chaitanya have secured or sought court protection against the unauthorised use of their identity, likeness or AI-generated imitations.

The Delhi High Court had recently passed an interim order directing the removal of certain objectionable online content featuring Bollywood actress Tabu while hearing her suit seeking protection of her personality and publicity rights against the unauthorised use of her identity across digital platforms.