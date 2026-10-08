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The New Disney+ App Has Officially Launched In The UAE
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)
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Enjoy movies and series from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, Hulu and FX, all in one place, and on a brand-new app
Customers can now travel with Disney+, with access across supported markets in Europe, the United States and beyond
Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.Join the waiting list. Earn Robust parental controls ensure that Disney+ remains a suitable viewing experience for everyone in the family. Subscribers can set access limits on mature content and create PIN-protected profiles alongside the already existing Junior Mode profiles to give parents and guardians peace of mind.
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