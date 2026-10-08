The New Disney+ App Has Officially Launched In The UAE

Enjoy movies and series from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, Hulu and FX, all in one place, and on a brand-new app Customers can now travel with Disney+, with access across supported markets in Europe, the United States and beyond

MENAFN - Mid-East Info)Dubai, UAE - October, 2026: Disney+ has officially launched the new Disney+ app in the UAE, offering exciting new features, more personalized recommendations, an enhanced viewing experience and expanded parental controls. The new experience also gives customers greater flexibility when they travel, with access to Disney+ across international markets. Customers can enjoy shows and movies from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, Hulu and FX, with even more to discover on Disney+. What to watch: The new Disney+ app still features a lifetime of great stories, with everything from award-winning dramas and documentaries to comedy, family favorites and iconic animation. Disney+ brings together entertainment for every generation. Fans can step back into the world of“The Kardashians” with Season 8, catch up with the doctors of“Grey's Anatomy” in Season 23, or return to Springfield with“The Simpsons” Season 38. Marvel Television fans can look forward to the highly anticipated“VisionQuest”, while families can come together for Disney's“Moana” Live Action later this autumn. There's even more to discover from around the world, with Turkish hit“Halef” coming to the platform, alongside an exciting line-up of Korean entertainment. Korean Japanese romantic comedy“Merry Berry Love” is now available to stream, with the highly anticipated“The Remarried Empress” arriving on 4 November. For little ones: On the new Disney+ app, customers in the UAE can benefit from enhanced parental controls, including the new Junior Mode, giving younger viewers their own dedicated Disney+ experience with an easy-to-use interface and shows and movies appropriate for kids. Designed to be simple for little ones to navigate, Junior Mode gives younger viewers a space to discover and enjoy great stories, while giving parents greater peace of mind over their family's viewing experience. This is in addition to the existing parental controls you know and love, including the ability to create profile PIN protection, customizable content ratings, and account notifications for profile changes to create a more family-friendly viewing experience. A more personalized experience: The new Disney+ app delivers a more intuitive and personalized streaming experience, featuring a dynamic homepage, simplified navigation, and recommendations inspired by what customers enjoy watching and what's popular in their country. The updated experience also makes it easier to discover content across Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN, while also highlighting the latest movies, series, and originals. The app also now supports up to 25 audio and subtitle languages, plus high-quality video and sound on supported devices. Customers can also take Disney+ with them when they travel, continuing to enjoy their favorite titles across supported markets in Europe, the United States and beyond. Getting started: Disney+ customers will be prompted to download the new app and sign in using their existing account credentials. On-screen prompts will guide them through account confirmation and profile setup in a few easy steps. Disney+ is available from AED 49.99 per month – with no hidden costs and the ability to cancel anytime. There's something for everyone to watch, with a lifetime of great stories and a constantly growing library of blockbuster movies, brand new originals and exclusive hit shows. From Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, Hulu, and FX, Disney+ spans everything from documentaries to critically acclaimed drama, comedy to classic animation, and general entertainment. Customers can enjoy titles from the second season of International Emmy® and BAFTA® Award winning series,“Rivals”, the award-winning comedy series“Only Murders in the Building”, Walt Disney Animation Studios' box office smash“Zootropolis 2” and 20th Century Studios'“Send Help”. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Join the waiting list. Earn Robust parental controls ensure that Disney+ remains a suitable viewing experience for everyone in the family. Subscribers can set access limits on mature content and create PIN-protected profiles alongside the already existing Junior Mode profiles to give parents and guardians peace of mind.