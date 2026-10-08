AJEX Recognized Among Saudi Arabia's Best Workplaces For 2026 By Great Place To Work® Middle East

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – October 2026 – In the largest collection of employee experiences in the Middle East, thousands of employees from across the region were surveyed to determine the Best Workplacesby Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture. AJEX, a partner of DHL eCommerce, was named among the Best Workplaces in Saudi ArabiaTM in the large company category, marking an important milestone in the company's journey to build a workplace where people can grow and contribute. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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As AJEX has grown, so has its focus on giving people opportunities to learn, take on new responsibilities and build their careers in logistics. This includes creating more opportunities for Saudi talent, supporting young professionals as they enter the industry, and encouraging greater participation of women across the organization. AJEX efforts include working with institutions such as the Saudi Logistics Academy and developing graduate programs to give young people a first step into the logistics profession, together with practical experience.

These are part of a longer journey, with AJEX continuing to listen to its employees and learn from their experiences, whether that means creating opportunities to grow, strengthening collaboration between teams or making sure people have a voice in how the company develops.

“Building a workplace culture takes time, and it is something we continue to learn from every day,” said Fahad Mohammed Al Ajlan, Chief Shared Services Officer at AJEX.“Over the past few years, we have learned a great deal from our people about what matters to them, what helps them grow and where we can do better. This recognition is encouraging because it reflects the progress we have made together, but it also reminds us to keep listening, learning and improving how we work.”

This latest recognition builds on the growing AJEX track record with Great Place to Work®, with the company having earned the Great Place to Work CertificationTM in Saudi Arabia for the last two consecutive years. The continued recognition reflects the company's consistent focus on fostering a high-trust, high-performance culture. As AJEX expands its footprint in the Kingdom's rapidly evolving logistics sector, it remains committed to strengthening its workplace environment and empowering its people as a key driver of sustainable growth.

How Great Place to Workdetermines the Best Workplaces in Saudi ArabiaTM

Great Place to Work identifies the Best Workplaces in Saudi Arabiaby analyzing companies' workplace programs and surveying employees across the region about the key factors that create great workplaces for all. To be considered, companies must first be certified as a Great Place to Work

About Great Place to Work®:

Great Place To Work® () is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Great Place To Work® also supports companies in all scales in constructing the perfect workplaces and improving them with its offices in 5 continents and 60+ countries using its Trust Index SurveyTM and Culture Management platform EmprisingTM

About AJEX:

AJEX, a partner of DHL e-Commerce, is the GCC logistics, transportation and cold chain expert. Operating since 2021, and headquartered in Saudi Arabia, AJEX is inspired by Saudi Vision 2030 to deliver cutting-edge logistics solutions, seamlessly connecting the Middle East with the world.

Specializing in Middle East e-commerce distribution and logistics solutions, AJEX has an established presence in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, US, Turkey, and China. The company's extensive network comprises over 50 facilities, 1,200 vehicles, and a dedicated team of 2,000 professionals

AJEX offers a comprehensive range of customer-centric solutions, including e-commerce solutions, Road transportation services, as well as fulfilment, freight forwarding, and Life Sciences solutions.

AJEX is owned by Ajlan & Bros Holding Group, one of Saudi Arabia's leading private investment conglomerates, and DHL eCommerce, DHL's specialist e-commerce logistics & cross-border solutions division.