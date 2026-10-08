Nokia Bets Big On AI, To Develop Advanced Telecom Technologies In India

Nokia is stepping up its focus on developing next-generation telecom technologies in India, including core and autonomous networks, while exploring opportunities to expand its domestic manufacturing, said Vibha Mehra,Country Manager, Nokia, adding the company is“betting big on AI.”

Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of India Mobile Congress 2026, Vohra highlighted Nokia has played a crucial role in India's telecom segment and now is increasing its focus on developing advanced technologies from the country.“We have always played a critical role in what we do in the telecom segment in the country. We are now adding more energy, focus on some of the new technologies which we are developing from India.”

R & D and Manufacturing Push in India

Highlighting the company's R & D capabilities in India, Mehra said a significant portion of its work on core networks, autonomous networks and AI-based solutions is being developed domestically.“We have a large base in the R & D, core networks, autonomous networks, AI based solutions...lot of that is being developed from India,” she said, adding,“We also have manufacturing in India, which we're trying to see how we expand the portfolio, looking at the priorities of the government of India to manufacture.”

Betting Big on AI

She further stressed that artificial intelligence remains a major focus area for Nokia, with more developments expected in the near future.“We are betting big on AI and you'll see...a lot of things coming that way in near future.”

Enabling India's Digital Transformation

Highlighting the role of telecommunications in India's digital transformation, she said the sector continues to be a key enabler of the government's broader digital ambitions. She also referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's emphasis on digital transformation, adding, telecom sector has played an important role in enabling technological progress across the country.

Additionally, she acknowledged the government's role in supporting the growth of India's telecommunications industry through various schemes and programmes.“Government is a big, big partner, and there are a lot of schemes, lot of programs which government runs, which has helped this sector to actually reach where it is today,” she said. (ANI).

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)