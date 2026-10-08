IIAS Shimla To Mark Diamond Jubilee With A Five-Day Cultural Event

The Indian Institute of Advanced Study (IIAS) will celebrate its Diamond Jubilee with a five-day public programme featuring academic lectures, book exhibitions, art displays and cultural events at the historic Rashtrapati Niwas here from October 11 to 15.

The celebrations mark six decades since the registration of the IIAS Society in October 1964 and its subsequent inauguration by then President Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan in October 1965. The five-day programme is aimed at bringing scholars, artists, publishers and the general public together while creating a platform to connect academic research with contemporary cultural discourse.

Key Lectures and Digital Launch

As part of the academic programme, Padma Prof Raghvendra Tanwar will deliver a lecture on the historicity of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh on October 11. On October 12, archaeologist Prof Vasant Shinde will speak on the evolution of the Bharatiya Knowledge System and archaeological findings from Rakhigarhi. A lecture on "Vande Mataram" by Akhilesh Jha is scheduled for October 13.

A major highlight of the opening day will be the launch of the IIAS Digitised Rare Manuscripts Library Portal at 4 pm on October 11. The portal is intended to expand public and scholarly access to rare historical manuscripts through digital technology.

Art Displays and Book Fair

The event will also feature art exhibitions. Renowned Kathak dancer Shovana Narayan will inaugurate an exhibition titled "Bhartiya Forms, Expression and Consciousness" by artist Nisha Jaiswal on October 11. Another gallery featuring works produced during the IIAS Art Camp based on Kangra miniature traditions will also be opened for visitors.

The IIAS Book Fair will remain open daily from 11 am to 7 pm throughout the celebrations and will feature books from prominent national and international publishing houses. Entry to the book fair and exhibition areas will be free for the public, with regular ticketing waived during the five-day programme.

Closing Ceremony

The Diamond Jubilee celebrations will conclude on October 15, with Himachal Pradesh Governor Kavinder Gupta attending the closing ceremony as the Chief Guest. (ANI)

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