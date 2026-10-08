Nana Patekar Passes Away Malini Awasthi Remembers His Unique Style

The sudden death of veteran actor Nana Patekar has left the film industry and his fans mourning. As tributes continue to pour in, folk singer Malini Awasthi remembered the actor for his distinct style, powerful performances and contribution to Indian cinema.

'A personal loss'

Speaking to ANI, Awasthi said she saw Patekar's death as a“personal loss” and called him one of the finest actors in the country. She also said that he created a style of his own that made him different from others.

“Nana Patekar's passing feels like a personal loss. I would count him among India's finest actors, an actor who carved out a unique style of his own. There has never been anyone like Nana Patekar before, nor will there ever be anyone like him in the future,” the actor told ANI.

Awasthi also spoke about Patekar's acting, his way of speaking and his work in comedy. She said audiences wanted to watch him because of his acting and remembered him as a“true patriot”.“He was known for his distinctive way of speaking and his phenomenal acting. When he ventured into comedy, he surpassed everyone else... people wanted to see him on screen because of his acting prowess... he was a true patriot... I bow to him in reverence and offer my humble tribute.”

Details of his passing

Nana died on Thursday at the age of 75 after suffering a severe cardiac arrest. He was taken to Manipal Hospital, where doctors tried to revive him for around 45 minutes. Dr Shekhar Salkar, Chief of the Oncology Department at Manipal Hospital, confirmed the news to ANI.

According to Dr Salkar, Nana had sent a message to a friend at around 2:30 am saying that he was not feeling well. The friend later reached his residence at around 4 am.

An illustrious career

Patekar was one of the well-known actors in Hindi and Marathi cinema. He made his acting debut with the 1978 film Gaman and went on to work in films including Parinda, Prahar, Angaar, Krantiveer, Tiranga, Khamoshi and Ab Tak Chhappan, which eventually led to him gaining legendary status.

His Marathi drama film Natsamrat proved to be a game-changer as well.

In recent years, Patekar was seen in Housefull 5 and also appeared in Vishal Bhardwaj's O'Romeo, starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri.

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