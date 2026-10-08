Telangana Congress Demands CEC's Resignation, Slams BJP's 'Inaction'

The Telangana Congress on Thursday organised a 'Chalo Lok Bhavan' protest, marching from the Indira Gandhi statue to Raj Bhavan in Somajiguda, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Congress leader Mettu Sai Kumar said the programme was aimed at highlighting what he described as the BJP's record of inaction and its alleged attempts to undermine the Constitution.“The goal is to demonstrate to the public that the BJP's track record is one of inaction; wherever the BJP holds power, nothing gets done, unlike under Congress rule. The BJP and the RSS have consistently sought to undermine the Constitution. The BJP mobilises its entire machinery and resources wherever possible to serve its own interests,” Sai Kumar said. He said Rahul Gandhi and the INDIA bloc were with the public and added that the protests would continue until Gyanesh Kumar resigns.“Rahul Gandhi and the INDIA Bloc are with the public. We will continue to protest until Gyanesh Kumar resigns,” he said.

Movement Against 'Theft of Votes'

Meanwhile, Congress leader Danam Nagender said Rahul Gandhi was leading a movement against what he described as the“theft of votes belonging to the people of India”.“Rahul Gandhi is leading a movement, a protest against the theft of votes belonging to the people of India. It is unfortunate that when MPs staged a peaceful protest and went to the Election Commission to address concerns regarding India's electoral process, they were stopped on the road and subjected to mistreatment by the police,” Nagender said. He added that protests over the issue would continue until the Chief Election Commissioner was suspended.

'Do-or-Die' Fight to Protect Democracy

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal also said the INDIA bloc was fighting a“do-or-die” battle to protect voters and democracy, and accused the BJP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar of creating“anarchy” in Indian democracy.“Who is doing anarchy? BJP, Amit Shah, Modi, and Gyanesh Kumar are creating anarchy in Indian democracy. They are the destroyers of Indian democracy. We are here to protect democracy. That is what we are doing. This is a do-or-die fight for us to protect the voters-the common people of this country,” Venugopal said.

He added the INDIA bloc's“simple aim” was to protect the voting rights of common people. (ANI)

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