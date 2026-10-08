Mamata Banerjee To Visit Delhi For INDIA Alliance Leaders' Meet

Mamata Banerjee to Join INDIA Alliance Leaders in Delhi

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said she would travel to Delhi after being urged by INDIA Alliance leaders to participate in the ongoing movement.

Speaking about her Delhi visit, Banerjee said she had initially planned to send Abhishek instead but later agreed to attend after her name was included in the list of INDIA Alliance leaders seeking an appointment with the President. "I was asked to go, so I am going. A request for an appointment with the President has been made for the 8th or 9th on behalf of the leaders of the INDIA Alliance; my name has been included in that list," Banerjee said.

She said that given the ongoing movement, it would not be appropriate for her to stay away, particularly as people in Bengal wanted her to travel to Delhi. "Initially, I had thought I wouldn't go and would send Abhishek instead, but they have urged me to attend, and my name has been submitted. Given the ongoing movement, it wouldn't look right if I didn't stand with them, especially since the people of Bengal want me to go," she said. "Even though it is the Puja season and everyone is busy, I have to make the trip. So, if the President grants an appointment, that's fine; it wouldn't be good if I weren't there. That is why I am going, though I don't know what other programs might follow," she added.

Comments on Protests

On the proposed Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest scheduled for October 10, Banerjee said she could not comment on the strategy at this stage. "We cannot say anything about the strategy. They invited me, but we have a relationship with Gen Z. But we will see later what he does or doesn't do," she said.

Commenting on the INDIA Alliance's protest in Delhi, Banerjee said everyone has the right to protest across the country and expressed concern over what she described as the treatment of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. "I have seen a lot of atrocities. Everyone has the right to protest in all of India, but what happened to Priyanka Gandhi is not right. Everyone has a sister, mother, child at home. We should give respect to females," Banerjee said.

CJP Announces Nationwide Protest

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) chief spokesperson Saurav Das announced a nationwide protest targeting Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on October 10 at Jantar Mantar. Das said the CJP had formally intimated the Delhi Police about the proposed demonstration and that the protest would be led by youth over issues related to elections and voter lists. He said he visited Parliament Street Police Station and submitted a formal letter informing the police that the CJP and youth from across the country would gather at Jantar Mantar on October 10. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)