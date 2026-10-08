Congress Leaders Intensify Attack On CEC, Demand Gyanesh Kumar's Ouster

Congress Demands CEC's Resignation, Accuses BJP of 'Anarchy'

Congress leaders Gurjeet Singh Aujla and Srinivas BV on Thursday intensified their attack on Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, asserting that the Opposition would continue its protest and demanding his resignation. Speaking to the reporters, Aujla rejected allegations that the Opposition was creating anarchy and instead accused the BJP of“spreading anarchy” by allegedly“looting votes” to form governments.

“No, who is spreading anarchy? You (the BJP) are the ones who have spread anarchy. You formed governments across the country by looting votes,” Aujla said. He questioned why people were allegedly not being allowed to elect representatives of their choice and targeted Gyanesh Kumar over the Opposition's allegations regarding the Election Commission.“So what is your relationship with Gyanesh Kumar? You should put an end to Gyanesh Kumar; make him resign. Let the people also rest peacefully. The entire nation is demanding answers. If Rahul Gandhi won't demand answers, who else can? That is why Gyanesh Kumar must resign,” Aujla said.

Asked whether the protesters would continue their agitation, Aujla said the Congress would pursue the matter.“We will definitely go; we will wage a complete struggle. Whatever needs to be done, we will do,” he said.

'Vote Thieves' Roaming Free, Alleges Srinivas BV

Meanwhile, Congress leader Srinivas BV alleged that Gyanesh Kumar should instead have been detained over what he described as“vote theft”.“They were supposed to lock up Gyanesh Kumar, but they have left him roaming free. Vote theft took place and we aren't the ones who claimed this first; it came from within, from their own associates!” he said.

Srinivas further alleged that those responsible for“vote theft” and other wrongdoing were being protected.“Such a massive betrayal, such massive thieves-vote thieves, institution thieves, and donation thieves, all of them are sitting in their offices right now, and they are trying to protect them,” he said.

On the FIRs registered against Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in connection with the protest, Srinivas alleged that such cases were filed whenever the Narendra Modi government felt threatened by a leader.“This FIR is the same old story. Whenever the Narendra Modi government gets terrified of a leader, they file all these FIRs,” he said.

INDIA Bloc's 'Do-or-Die' Battle for Democracy

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal earlier today said the INDIA bloc was fighting a“do-or-die” battle to protect voters and democracy, and accused the BJP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar of creating“anarchy” in Indian democracy.“Who is doing anarchy? BJP, Amit Shah, Modi, and Gyanesh Kumar are creating anarchy in Indian democracy. They are the destroyers of Indian democracy. We are here to protect democracy. That is what we are doing. This is a do-or-die fight for us to protect the voters-the common people of this country,” Venugopal said.

He said the INDIA bloc's“simple aim” was to protect the voting rights of common people.“Our simple aim is to protect the votes of the common people, votership of common people. This is what we are doing. Let them do whatever they want,” he said.

This comes as Congress and other INDIA bloc MPs on Thursday hold a second consecutive lunch meeting, with Opposition leaders discussing their next course of action in their ongoing protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The leaders are expected to proceed to Rajghat after the meeting. (ANI)

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