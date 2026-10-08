Sachin Tendulkar, Cricket Fraternity Mourn Actor Nana Patekar's Death

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar paid his respects to veteran actor Nana Patekar, who passed away on Thursday morning due to cardiac arrest. In a post on X, Sachin remembered Nana Patekar as a "very straightforward and grounded person".

"I remember Nana Patekar as a very straightforward and grounded person. His work had that same honesty to it. Whether it was in Marathi or Hindi, he always brought something very real to the characters he played. Very sad to hear about his passing. My condolences to his family and loved ones. Om Shanti," Tendulkar's post on X read.

Cricket fraternity pays tribute

From the cricket fraternity, former India coach Ravi Shastri and former cricketer Yuvraj Singh paid their condolences over the sudden demise of Nana Patekar.

"Shocked and saddened to hear the news about Nana Patekar. A powerhouse of talent. Raw intensity, unmatched dialogue delivery and a screen presence that was simply in a league of its own. One of Indian cinema's true originals. An artist in the truest sense. Om Shanti," Shastri wrote on X.

"Cinema has lost a true legend, one of the finest actors we have ever seen! I remember watching so many of his films and being mesmerised by his voice, his presence and his unforgettable performances. My condolences to his family. Om Shanti," Yuvraj Singh posted.

Nana Patekar dies at 75

Nana died on Thursday at the age of 75 after suffering a severe cardiac arrest. He was taken to Manipal Hospital, where doctors tried to revive him for around 45 minutes. Dr Shekhar Salkar, Chief of the Oncology Department at Manipal Hospital, confirmed the news to ANI.

According to Dr Salkar, Nana had sent a message to a friend at around 2:30 am saying that he was not feeling well. The friend later reached his residence at around 4 am.

A look at his legendary career

Patekar was one of the well-known actors in Hindi and Marathi cinema. He made his acting debut with the 1978 film Gaman and went on to work in films including Parinda, Prahar, Angaar, Krantiveer, Tiranga, Khamoshi and Ab Tak Chhappan, which eventually led to him gaining legendary status. His Marathi drama film Natsamrat proved to be a game-changer as well.

In recent years, Patekar was seen in Housefull 5 and also appeared in Vishal Bhardwaj's O'Romeo, starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri. (ANI)

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