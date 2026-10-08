Samsung Plans Special Performance Bonus For Chip Division Staff In 2027

Samsung Electronics plans to pay a new special performance bonus to employees of its semiconductor division in late March or early April 2027, according to a news report by The Korea Herald citing an internal notice issued on Wednesday. The disbursement remains subject to approval at the company's annual shareholders meeting scheduled for March 2027.

Incentive Program Framework

The Device Solutions (DS) division, which oversees Samsung's semiconductor operations, notified workers on Wednesday afternoon regarding the distribution timeline, eligibility criteria, and settlement terms, with the bonus recorded as taxable income for the 2027 tax year. The incentive program follows an agreement reached in May between Samsung Electronics and its labour union during wage negotiations. The arrangement operates entirely separate from the technology firm's existing overall performance incentive scheme.

Individual Disbursement Calculation

Under the agreed framework, the total bonus pool equals 10.5 per cent of the DS division's 2026 operating profit, with no cap imposed on total disbursements. Company guidelines state that 40 per cent of the aggregate pool goes to the broader DS division, while the remaining 60 per cent goes to specific business units based on operational performance. Individual disbursements depend on multiplying an employee's base amount by an applicable bonus rate determined by the unit where the worker spent the longest period during 2026. Unit-specific rates become public in February, while the Compound Semiconductor Solutions business team remains excluded from the scheme.

Union's Payout Projections

The Samsung Electronics Labor Union, representing 52,935 members, formulated independent payout estimates using brokerage forecasts that project DS division operating profit at approximately 370 trillion won (USD 276 billion) for the year. As per the news report, for an employee with an annual salary in the low 80 million won (~USD 58,700) range, the union projects combined pretax payouts from the existing incentive plan and the new bonus at approximately 750 million won (~USD 550,000) in the memory business, 530 million won (~USD 389,000) in shared functions, and 240 million won (~USD 176,000) across the System LSI chip design and foundry units. The union notes actual sums depend entirely on final annual financial results.

Settlement and Share Distribution

Settlement occurs entirely in Samsung Electronics shares following statutory deductions for taxes, insurance premiums, and voluntary donations. The company withholds 49.5 per cent upfront, consisting of a 45 per cent income tax rate and local income tax equal to 10 per cent of that figure, preventing potential shortfalls during year-end tax settlements. Recipients can sell one-third of the allocated shares immediately, while the remaining two-thirds face mandatory holding periods split evenly across one-year and two-year lockups.

Eligibility and Exclusions

The news report stated that employees active on the payroll as of December 31, 2026, qualify for the distribution, including staff on approved pregnancy or childcare leave. Exclusions apply to workers with one month or less of active service during 2026, individuals on non-qualifying leave or suspension as of year-end, probationary staff joining on or after Thursday, and workers under ineligible contracts.

Charitable Contribution Initiative

Alongside the financial payout, management and labor representatives advance a joint charitable contribution initiative. Employees can voluntarily contribute between 0.2 per cent and 1 per cent of their proceeds, with Samsung matching donations on a one-for-one basis.

“The union chair and executive members will take the lead by participating in the donation pledge, and we plan to encourage union members to join as well,” the news report quoted union chief Choi Seung-ho.“We will continue discussions with management over where the donations will go and how the program will be run,” Choi added. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)