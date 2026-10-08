Bengaluru Blue Line Metro Gets New Timeline: Commuter's Rs 1,500 Airport Cab Problem May Soon End

Travelling to Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) is set to become significantly cheaper for Bengaluru residents as Namma Metro's upcoming Blue Line progresses towards completion, with full operations targeted for March 2028. The 58-kilometre corridor, connecting Central Silk Board directly to the airport, will be rolled out in phased openings to ease city transit as early as possible.

According to the latest timeline from the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), the Blue Line will open in three primary phases:



Central Silk Board to KR Pura: Mid-2027

Hebbal to KIA (Airport Stretch): September 2027 KR Pura to Hebbal: December 2027 – March 2028

Once fully functional, the corridor will serve as a cost-effective alternative to costly cabs and personal transport, while seamlessly linking key residential belts and the Outer Ring Road (ORR) IT hub with the airport.

Complex Engineering and Infrastructure Challenges

The project's timeline has been shaped by complex structural demands along key stretches. A major engineering feat is underway on a one-kilometre section between Hebbal and Kempapura, where BMRCL is building a specialized three-pier portal structure. This design supports a four-track setup-a first for Namma Metro's main network-ensuring seamless future integration with the proposed Orange Line. Progress along the bustling Outer Ring Road has also required navigating heavy daily traffic, intricate utility relocation, land-related hurdles, and high-density station construction.

Driverless Trains to Debut

Beyond expanding coverage, the Blue Line is set to usher in driverless train technology to Bengaluru. Outfitted with automated train control and safety systems, these coaches will go through rigorous testing trials prior to launching passenger service. With the airport section slated to open ahead of the complete line, commuters across Bengaluru will gain faster, budget-friendly access to KIA, transforming city-wide connectivity as subsequent segments go live.